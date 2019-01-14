  1. Home
Cocaine Charge Added to Driver Charged with DUI

Posted on

LA PLATA, Md. (January 14, 2019)—A driver who was stopped and charged with DUI had cocaine charges added to his case after police say they found suspected cocaine on him during a search at the jail.

On Friday, January 11, at approximately 2:22 a.m., Trooper First Class Oleksak conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima for failing to maintain lane direction and exceeding the speed limit in Waldorf. TFC Oleksak made contact with the driver, identified as Nestor Ermelind Molina-Sibrian, 24, of Waldorf. TFC Oleksak detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Molina's breath.

Police say Molina failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and was arrested and charged with the following:

• 15525 TA 21 201 A1: Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions; and

• 19739 TA 21 902 A1 I: (Driving, Attempting To Drive) Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

During a search at the Charles County Detention Center, a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine was recovered. Molina was additionally charged with 1 1111 CR, 5 601(a)(1): CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance later that day.

Case Number: D-042-CR-19-000044.
