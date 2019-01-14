  1. Home
Fire Completely Destroys Lusby Home on Cheyenne Lane

The aftermath of the fire on the 12600 block of Cheyenne Lane in Lusby early Saturday morning.

LUSBY, Md. (January 14, 2019)—A fire completely destroyed a single story single family residence on the 12600 block of Cheyenne Lane in Lusby early Saturday morning. The 3:34 a.m. blaze was brought under control after 15 minutes by 35 firefighters from Solomon's VFD.

Damages are estimated at $125,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. Stephen Desidero and Fred Bosse were identified as the occupants.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6834.
