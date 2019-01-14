Major Fire at Economy Storage in Waldorf Damages 42 Units

The aftermath of the 2 alarm fire at Economy Storage in Waldorf Saturday morning. (Photo: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

WALDORF, Md.

(January 14, 2019)—Economy Storage, located at 3325 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, Charles County, suffered a major fire Saturday morning around 6:14 a.m. The two alarm fire took 75 firefighters from Waldorf VFD an hour to bring under control.Damages are estimated at $250,000 to the structure and $500,000 to the contents.The fire, which was discovered by a patron of a nearby business, began in the interior of one of the storage units. 42 storage units and the contents were damaged as a result of the fire.Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while operating on the scene. Two were transported to local hospitals and one was treated on the scene.Renters of the units are encouraged to contact Economy Storage directly at 301-843-5220 for the status of their unit contents.The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office.