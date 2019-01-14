MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 14, 2019)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE: On 1/8/2019 at 5:58 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped to check a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of Adams Ribs in Prince Frederick. The driver explained that the vehicle had been involved in an accident of striking the curb and both tires were flat. Another driver, Maxwell Scroggs was on the scene explained he came to transport the driver of the disabled vehicle home. Because of several criminial indicators a K-9 scan was requested of Scroggs' vehicle. K-9 Taz of the CCSO gave a positive alert and, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT FROM VEHICLE: On 1/9/2019 at 1:22 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to the 1300 block of Hellen Creek Drive in Lusby for a reported theft of a registration plate from a vehicle. The victim reported receiving a Notice of Toll Violation for his boat trailer. He reported not having used the trailer since late in November and the violation was from December. After receiving the notice, he checked and found the registration plate missing from his boat trailer. The missing license plate 242945X was entered into NCIC.POSSESSION OF LSD, MARIJUANA AND MARIJUANA WAX: On 1/10/2019 at 7:56 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 near Governor's Run Rd. in Lusby. The moderate odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search resulted in locating several grams of marijuana and marijuana wax., was at that time issued a civil citation and released. Once the evidence was taken to the barrack an additional amount of LSD was located amongest the various containers of marijuana. The Civil Citation was voided and an Application of Statement of Charges for CDS Not Marijuana has been requested. Charges are pending., arrested on 01/12/2019 @ 12:29 am by CPL. J. Oles