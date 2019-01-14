  1. Home
Construction Equipment Burned in Early Morning Fire in Great Mills

A post-fire photo of the burned equipment. (Source: Office of State Fire Marshal) A post-fire photo of the burned equipment. (Source: Office of State Fire Marshal)

GREAT MILLS, Md. (January 14, 2019)—Three Peterbilt dump trucks (a 2005, 2007, and 2016) and a 2002 Gradall were heavily damaged in a fire which occurred just before 2 a.m. Monday. The equipment was located at APF Construction Company, 20475 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, St. Mary's County.

The damage is estimated at $340,000. There were no injuries or deaths.

Twenty firefighters from Second District VFD took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported to 911 by a neighbor.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating. So far, the origin and preliminary cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region at 443-550-6832.
