St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Antonio George Queen, age 24, of Lusby Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper, age 25, of Lexington Park Devin Ellis Benoit, age 20, of Piney Point Donte Dwayne Gray, age 28, of Pomfret Eugene Terrell Harris, age 26 of St. Leonard Jahmek Iszaha Wright Anthony, age 21, of Patterson, New Jersey Jalonte Dalquan Ford, 19, of Great Mills Katelynn Marie Tucker, age 20, of Lexington Park Kenneth Jerome Brown, age 26, of Lexington Park Kia Renita Mason, age 52, of Mechanicsville Marcus Darnell Courtney, age 27, of Great Mills Martiez Armeni Briscoe, 22, of Lexington Park Melvin Scott Rawlings, age 32, of Chesapeake Beach Nathaniel William Mason, 3rd, age 36, of Clinton Robert Maurice Scriber, age 45 of Lexington Park Travis O'Neil Johnson, age 33, of Lexington Park William Shawn Carter, age 44, of Leonardtown Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 14, 2019)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.On January 2, deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Par regarding a possible wanted individual. Upon arrival a vehicle was observed occupied by several individuals. As deputies approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Contact was made with, who was an occupant in the vehicle. A search of Ford and the bag in his possession yielded over 186 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun, which investigation later determined was stolen.Further search of the vehicle yielded another handgun which was wrapped in a shirt, located under the driver's seat of the vehicle, within reach of the driver and rear passenger., occupied the driver's seat, and a 15-year-old male juvenile was seated in the rear passenger seat behind Briscoe. Briscoe was arrested and charged with Handgun in Vehicle; the minor was arrested and charged as a juvenile with Handgun in Vehicle. Ford was charged with the following crimes: Loaded Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle; Possession of Firearm/Minor; Possession of Marijuana > 10 Grams; and Theft.DRUG ARREST: On January 1, Cpl. Stone conducted a vehicle stop in the 21800 block of N. Shangri-la Drive in Lexington Park. Cpl. Stone smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle., was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Johnson had outstanding warrants through Calvert County and the Maryland State Police for his arrest for the charges of Assault 2nd Degree and Failure to Appear. At the time of Johnson's arrest, individual strips of suspected Suboxone were located, a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine, and a baggie of suspected marijuana were found in Johnson's pants and jacket. Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, and issued a Civil Citation for the Marijuana. Johnson was also served his outstanding warrants. CASE# 027-19.DRUG ARREST: On January 3, Dep. Forbes conducted a vehicle stop in the 21800 block of N. Shangri-la Drive in Lexington Park. A passenger in the vehicle identified as, was found to have an outstanding Parole Retake warrant for his arrest. Located on Scriber was suspected synthetic marijuana. Scriber was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and served the Parole warrant. CASE# 613-19.ASSAULT: On January 4, Dep. Shelko responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for a reported assault. Investigation determined, struck the victim in the face with a closed fist while the parties were in the indoor recreation area. Harris was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 823-19.DRUG ARREST: On January 5,, was stopped for traffic infractions in the 28100 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. A suspected Xanax pill was located in the vehicle under the driver's seat; Stuart did not have a prescription for the medication. Stuart was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana by DFC. D. Smith# 297. CASE# 950-19.01/02/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. D. Snyder# 89. CASE# 421-19.01/02/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Stop at Open Scale, and Driver on Duty Schedule 1 Drug by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 306-19.01/02/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 340-19.01/02/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 367-19.01/03/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, Rogue and Vagabond, and Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 485-19.01/03/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Robbery/Deadly Weapon by DFC. Muschette# 303 CASE# 475-19.01/04/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree, and Theft by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 745-19.01/04/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding Virginia warrant for Violation of Probation by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 856-19.01/04/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 820-19.01/04/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 841-19.01/04/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 843-19.01/04/2019:, and William Leroy Byrd Jr., age 20 of Great Mills, were issued Criminal Citations for Theft by Dep. Shelko, after both parties attempted to conceal items in a cart and exit the Walmart Store located in California. CASE# 822-19. (No Photo of Byrd Available)