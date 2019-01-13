Criminal Summonses Recently Served in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 13, 2019)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following list of criminal summonses which were recently served. A summons is an order to appear in front of the court to answer to the stated criminal charges. This is a less severe method to physically arresting an individual and taking them into custody.12/02/2018: Roberta Ann Moyer-Stewart, age 40, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Edwards. CASE# 56227-18.12/07/2018: Devonte Twain Harrod, age 20, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 50000-18.12/07/2018: Gloria Dale Lotter, age 28, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 65838-18.12/07/2018: John Edward Wade, age 38, of Great Mills, was charged with CDS-Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+ by Cpl.Stone# 183. CASE# 56200-17.12/07/2018: Joseph Leroy Knott, Jr., age 33, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 56139-18.12/08/2018: Tabathia Lyn Acton, age 25, of California, was charged with Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 60474-18.12/10/2018: David Andrew Spears, age 30, of Hollywood, was charged with Robbery and Theft by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 64891-18.12/10/2018: Sandra Mary Hancock, age 64, of Leonardtown, was charged with Arson/Threat by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 61198-18.12/11/2018: David Timothy Knott, age 33, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft and Theft Scheme by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 64143-18.12/11/2018: Ja'Sean Ijae Reed, age 20, of Lexington Park, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 65159-18.12/11/2018: Richard Howard Tucker, Jr., age 33, of California, was charged with Theft by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 46550-18.12/11/2018: Thomas Franklin Hill, Jr., age 44, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. D. Snyder# 89. CASE# 66030-18.12/16/2018: Heather Marie Hall, age 34, of Great Mills, was charged with Theft and Theft Scheme by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 60128-18.12/17/2018: Aaron Dondre Medley, age 19, of Lexington Park, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Fenwick# 338. CASE# 58036-18.12/17/2018: Daniel Holley Dement, age 51, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Maloy# 137. CASE# 59594-18.12/17/2018: Joseph Gerard Denaro, age 60, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Worrey# 152. CASE# 67782-18.12/17/2018: Patrick Wayne Brooks, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree, and Theft by Cpl. Carberry#167. CASE# 65402-18.12/18/2018: Alta Hope Bryant, age 72, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Protective Order, and Assault by Cpl. Maloy# 137. CASE# 67890-18.12/28/2018: Michael Erving Scurry, age 22, of Washington, D.C., was charged with Theft and Theft Scheme by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 61579-18.12/28/2018: Nicholas Kevin Cummins, age 20, of Rising Sun, Maryland was charged with Obscene Material/Publish/Distribute by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 70702-18.12/30/2018: Richard Frank Powell, age 33, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 68082-18.01/01/2019: Demonie Lashae Ford, age 19, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 69893-18.01/01/2019: Jonathan Patrick Dean, age 28, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Sheena Tirpak# 270. CASE# 69629-18.01/01/2019: Steven Eric Brickman, age 40, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 70363-18.01/07/2019: Aeric James Oneil, age 19, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Molitor# 304. CASE# 1307-19.01/07/2019: Chelsea Briana Simas, age 26, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree by DFC. Muschette# 303. CASE# 70663-18.01/07/2019: Patrick Wayne Brooks, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Theft, Theft Scheme, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Trespass-Posted Property by Cpl. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 1301-19.01/08/2019: James Michael Russell, age 34, of Hughesville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Forinash# 344. CASE# 1619-19.