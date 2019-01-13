Drug Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Gerell Terrence Shingles, age 27, of Mechanicsville Javonta Christopher King, age 24, of Lexington Park Kentwuan Lionel Wills, age 21, with no fixed address Nicholas Antonie Shade, age 25, of Hollywood Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

On January 10, detectives with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division, along with the COPS Unit, Sheriff's Office K-9, and the Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 40000 block of King Drive in Mechanicsville. Recovered during the search warrant were two handguns, cocaine, marijuana, and U.S. currency., and, were arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, in conjunction with the search warrant. Shingles was also charged with CDS Possession-Marijuana More than 10 grams. Additional charges are pending review with the Office of the States Attorney for St. Mary's County.On January 3, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Unit, along with the COPS Unit and Sheriff's Office K-9, conducted a vehicle stop in the 20700 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Callaway in reference to an ongoing investigation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as, and the front seat passenger was identified as. Also in the vehicle was an infant child. Sheriff's Office K-9 positively alerted on the vehicle during a scan, and subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a digital scale with white powdery residue, and a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine was located in the vehicle. Wills was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of Driving While Suspended. Located in Wills' pants was a folded lottery ticket which contained a powdery residue: suspected Ecstasy.Wills was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia. Once at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, three baggies of suspected cocaine were located hidden in Wills' underwear. Wills was also charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, and served the outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. King was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.Additional charges are pending review with the St. Mary's County States Attorney's Office.