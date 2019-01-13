St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Amanda Jane Brown, age 25, of Great Mills Antionette Kenbria Galloway, age 25, of St. Petersburg, Florida Blake William Biggers, age 25, of California Donald Levi Warrick, Jr., age 30, of Lexington Park James William Thomas Burke, age 33, of Chaptico Jamie Lynn Kimble, age 28, of California Johnnie William Raines, Jr., age 41, of Mechanicsville Kristy Nichole Langston, age 33, of Baltimore Mark Anthony Baltimore, age 52, of Marbury Rodney Delray Taylor, age 52, of Hollywood Rodney O'Neal Runnels, age 30, of Lexington Park Shawn Michael Miles, age 27, with no fixed address Travis Nathaniel Nelson, age 34, of Lexington Park Tyrone Corde Claggett, age 31, of Leonardtown Willard Douglas Bright, age 54 of California William Luke Ellis, Jr., age 24, of Hollywood Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 13, 2019)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 6, 2019, Dep. Henry responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined, sent the victim a letter in violation of a valid court order prohibiting Bright from contacting the victim. Bright was charged with Violate Protective Order. CASE# 1119-19.ASSAULT: On January 8, 2019, Dep. Chase responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park for the reported disturbance. The victim advised, brandished a knife and threatened the victim while the two were arguing over a cellphone. Baltimore became confrontational on the scene and began threatening the victim in Dep. Chase's presence. Baltimore was advised he was under arrest, at which time Baltimore refused to place his hands behind his back. After a brief struggle Baltimore was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. CASE# 1462-19.01/06/2019: Rodney O'Neal Runnels, age 30, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 1130-19.01/06/2019: Jamie Lynn Kimble, age 28, of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Raley# 345. CASE# 1125-19.01/06/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Unauthorized Removal of Property, Theft, Malicious Destruction of Property, Attempting to Flee on Foot, Attempting to Flee in a Vehicle, Burglary 1st and 4th Degree, Impersonate a Police Officer, and Regulate Firearm: Stolen-Sell by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 1137-19.01/06/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 1193-19.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding Baltimore City warrant for FTA/Theft by Cpl. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 1318-19.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. C. Beyer# 246.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding Indiana warrant for Robbery by Cpl. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 1318-19.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 1362-19.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and Violate Exparte/Protective Order by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 1400-19.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Failure to Control Veh. Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision, and Theft by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 1440-19.01/07/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Arson/Threat, and Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. T. Snyder# 342. CASE# 1346-19.01/08/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Armed Robbery by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 1458-19.01/08/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for Arson and Motor Vehicle Theft/Unlawful Taking by DFC. Muschette# 303. CASE# 1576-19.01/09/2019:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 1676-19.01/07/2019:, was charged with Theft via a criminal citation by Dep. M. Beyer, after Lovell attempted to leave the Walmart store located in California, with merchandise that had not been purchased. CASE# 1394-19. (No Photograph Available)