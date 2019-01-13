McGraw, Wilson Elected as Chas. Co. Board of Ed. Chairman, Vice Chairman

LA PLATA, Md. (January 13, 2019)—The Board of Education of Charles County on Tuesday, Jan. 8, elected Virginia McGraw as its chairman and Latina Wilson as its vice chairman at the start of the Jan. 8 meeting. The Board votes annually in January to elect its chairman and vice chairman for a one-year term. This is the first leadership election for the new Board, of which members were sworn in to office last month.



This is the third term as chairman for McGraw, who was recently elected to her second term on the Board. She served as its chairman in 2015 and 2016. She was first elected to the Board in 2014.



McGraw thanked the Board members for their support and said she looks forward to once again leading the group. "My goal here as a Board member is to work with you as a team so we can do what is best for every child. I will work tirelessly to represent you in a very honest manner. I will work with you on any challenges that might come forward and to come up with decisions that are meaningful and long lasting for our children," McGraw said.



Wilson is newly elected to her first term on the Board. She thanked her fellow Board members for their support of her in a leadership role.



"I have the time and the experience to take on this task as vice chair. I will support the chair to the best of my abilities and am committed to being a problem solver and consensus builder. I am so excited at the opportunity to serve as a Board member and am honored to serve as the vice chair," Wilson said.



McGraw is a retired Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) principal who also served as a teacher and vice principal during her 25-year career with the school system. She was the 2009 CCPS Principal of the Year, and volunteers with Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. She is an elected member of the board of directors of the Maryland Association of School Boards. She is also a member of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, the Education Association of Charles County and the Maryland State Education Association. She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary special education and her master's degree in special education. McGraw has lived in the Charles County community for more than 40 years.



Wilson is a Gulf War veteran who retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 20 years. She is active in the community and serves as president of the Port Tobacco River Conservancy; president of the Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore; member of the McConchie One-room School House committee and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She also served as the education liaison for the Charles County Branch of the NAACP for several years. Wilson earned her bachelor of science in business from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She is serving her first term on the Board.