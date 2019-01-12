MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 12, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.MISSING JUVENILE: On January 8, Tpr E. Ruggles and Tpr K. Bauer responded to the Motel Six, Lexington Park, to attempt to locate a missing juvenile,. Upon arrival, the Troopers located the missing juvenile at the hotel. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A search of the hotel room revealed numerous stolen items from the tri-county area. Further investigation revealed Reeves was in possession of a stolen vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed three (3) shotguns and two (2) rifles, all were stolen. Reeves was arrested, taken to the St. Mary's County Detention & Rehabilitation Center where he was charged as an adult with numerous gun law violations & theft. A female acquaintance of Reeves,, was also arrested, taken to the St. Mary's County Detention & Rehabilitation Center and charged with theft. (19-MSP-001159).On 1/1/2019, Shawn Joseph Houser, 39, of California, was arrested by Cpl. J. PilkertonOn 1/2/2019, Katelyn Marie Faulds, 28, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by M/Tpr J. PrestonOn 1/4/2019, Robert Michael Kuruc, 31, of Port Saint Lucia, FL was arrested by Tfc J. MulhearnOn 1/5/2019, Koren Nicole Connick, 26, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tfc J. MulhearnOn 1/6/2019, Ruby Christine Bond, 55, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested by Tfc B. DiTotoOn 1/6/2019, Charles Amiss Weaver, 30, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr J. PowisOn 1/8/2019, Thomas Anthony Brewer, 35, of California, was arrested by Tfc A. OpirhoryOn 1/1/2019, Christopher Lawrence Robinson, 25, of Lexington Park was arrested by Tfc M. Manning for FTA-Theft less than $100On 1/3/2019, Joseph Lloyd Carroll, 58, of Ridge, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving While License SuspendedOn 1/3/2019, Kentwuan Lionel Wills, 20, of Great Mills, was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving While License SuspendedOn 1/4/2019, Rashaan Xavier Bates, 24, of Henrico, Va. was arrested by Sgt. S. Murphy for Motor Vehicle TheftOn 1/6/2019, Rodney Delray Taylor, 52, of Hollywood, was arrested by Tfc M. Manning for FTA-Driving While License Suspended