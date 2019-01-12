MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 12, 2019)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 12/31/2018 at 7:59 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Armoy Rd. near Fairground Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted., was arrested for possession of oxycodone for which she did not have a prescription. She was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 1/5/2019 at 6:29 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Town Square Drive in Lusby. Several criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Reaper from the CCSO gave a positive alert and a probable cause search was conducted. Heroin was located along with drug paraphernalia., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Christopher R. Ackerly, 40, of Pasadena, arrested on 01/02/2019 @ 12:02 by TFC W. CostelloBrian A. Berger, 35, of Port Republic, arrested on 01/02/2019 @ 07:06 pm by TFC W. CostelloAmanda A. Mulligan, 59, of Leonardtown, arrested on 01/05/2019 @ 07:31 pm by TFC P. KaitzEaan F. Green, 36, of Lusby, arrested on 01/06/2019 @ 01:55 am by TFC W. Costello