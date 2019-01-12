  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2019
  4. Article

Juvenile Charged After Waldorf Garage Fire

Owner's son was the person responsible
Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

Photo of the front of the residence after the fire. (Source: Office of State Fire Marshal) Photo of the front of the residence after the fire. (Source: Office of State Fire Marshal)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (January 3, 2019)—A Deputy State Fire Marshal has charged a sixteen year-old male with arson charges stemming from a fire that occurred in early January in the 9000 block of Pep Rally Lane in Waldorf. The Investigator was requested by firefighters, who responded as a result of the 911 call.

On January 2, at approximately 5:27 p.m. five firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from the homeowner for a scooter that had been previously burned in the garage which was attached to the two story single family dwelling. The fire had occurred prior to the 911 call and was out upon fire department arrival.

The fire caused approximately $500 in damages to the Tao Tao Motor Scooter and approximately $3,500 to the structure. The amount of smoke did activate the smoke alarms in the single family dwelling.

The Deputy State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the owner's son was the person responsible.

No injuries related to the fire were reported.

The juvenile was transported to Cheltenham Youth Detention center. He was charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Arson and Manufacturing a Destructive Device. As a result of the juvenile hearing on January 3, he was released into the custody of his father.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Featured Sponsor

Vintage Values Thrift Stores
Shop Vintage Values and find terrific bargains, all while helping a good cause!


More Recent News Articles
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Keep It Simple Computer Training
Your Southern Maryland source for professional, instructor-led software training classes.

Need Legal Representation?

Three So. Maryland locations to serve you. Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, DUI Defense.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2019
  4. Article