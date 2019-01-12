Juvenile Charged After Waldorf Garage Fire

Photo of the front of the residence after the fire. (Source: Office of State Fire Marshal)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md.

(January 3, 2019)—A Deputy State Fire Marshal has charged a sixteen year-old male with arson charges stemming from a fire that occurred in early January in the 9000 block of Pep Rally Lane in Waldorf. The Investigator was requested by firefighters, who responded as a result of the 911 call.On January 2, at approximately 5:27 p.m. five firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from the homeowner for a scooter that had been previously burned in the garage which was attached to the two story single family dwelling. The fire had occurred prior to the 911 call and was out upon fire department arrival.The fire caused approximately $500 in damages to the Tao Tao Motor Scooter and approximately $3,500 to the structure. The amount of smoke did activate the smoke alarms in the single family dwelling.The Deputy State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the owner's son was the person responsible.No injuries related to the fire were reported.The juvenile was transported to Cheltenham Youth Detention center. He was charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Arson and Manufacturing a Destructive Device. As a result of the juvenile hearing on January 3, he was released into the custody of his father.