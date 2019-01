LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 02, 2019)—The Recreation and Parks Advisory Board meeting, scheduled for Thursday, January 3, 2019 has been postponed until Thursday, January 10, 2019.



The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the conference room at Leonard Hall Recreation Center, located at 23145 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.



For more information, please contact the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.