15-Year-old Girl Perishes in Crash on St. Charles Parkway

Posted on

LA PLATA, Md. (January 02, 2019)—A single-car crash late Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a 15-year-old Waldorf girl; she was one of three people in the car. Police say that at 4:22 p.m., the driver of a Mercury Milan passenger car was traveling northbound on St. Charles Parkway just north of St. Marks Drive in Waldorf when the vehicle started skidding, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Nadia Mourtaj, 21, was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center and then transported to Washington Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

The front seat passenger, Meklit Teclehaimanot, 18, was transported to Prince George's Hospital where she was treated and released.

The rear seat passenger, Zeyneb Mourtaj, 15, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Mourtajs are sisters and Teclehaimanot is a relative. All three are from Waldorf.

Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.
