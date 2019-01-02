MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 02, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.FOOT PURSUIT/HANDGUN VIOLATION/CDS/WARRANT: On December 28, 2018, Tpr T. Howard attempted a traffic stop in the area of Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, when the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the operator was apprehended. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from his person and he gave a false name. His true identity was revealed and he was found to have active warrants through MSP Leonardtown and SMCSO. A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun under the driver's seat and suspected marijuana. The suspect was identified as. Perkins is prohibited from possessing a firearm since he is considered a Fugitive From Justice. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention & Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with multiple counts of handgun possession, and marijuana greater than 10 grams. (18-MSP-056488)On 12/28/2018 William Gregory Baker, 37 of Lusby, was arrested by Tpr R. KaszubskiOn 12/29/2018 Michael Ryan Dodge, 38 of Lusby, was arrested by Tfc J. MulhearnOn 12/29/2018 Dwight Kyle Rodgers, 27 of Chaptico, was arrested by Tfc J. MulhearnOn 12/31/2018 Michael Douglas Mackenzie, 23 of La Plata, was arrested by Tfc A. OylerOn 1/1/2019 Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan, 19 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr T. HowardOn 1/1/2019 Zane Allen Bainter, 20 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr. T. HowardOn 1/1/2019 Shawn Joseph Houser, 39 of California, was arrested by Cpl. J. PilkertonOn 12/27/2018 Trenton Deonn Barnett, 29 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto for Motor Vehicle Theft.On 12/27/2018 Donald Bert Gray, 51 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr M. Whitman for FTA-Driving on a Suspended License.On 12/29/2018 De'Atre Marquise Perkins, 22 of Temple Hills, was arrested by Tpr T. Howard for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving without a Required License.On 1/1/2019 Travis Oneil Johnson, 33 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for 2nd Degree Assault and Theft less than $100.On 1/1/2019 Christopher Lawrence Robinson, 25 of Lexington Park was arrested by Tfc M. Manning for FTA-Theft less than $100