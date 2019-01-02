Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(January 02, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awardedfor cost-plus-incentive fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2474 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) for the development of advanced hardware in support of the F-35 Lightning II Technology Refresh 3 (TR3) System. Efforts include the design of the TR3 System through full flightworthy certification, production readiness review, and fleet release to support low-rate initial production Lot 15 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant (non-U.S. DoD) funding in the amount of $207,144,167 will be obligated at time of award, $13,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($27,046,506; 32 percent); Navy ($24,500,000; 29 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($32,506,142; 39 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for supplies and services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Missions Integrated Test Facility (AIR-5.4). Supplies and services being procured are in support of the continued development of the Mobile Mission System (MMS) family of system capabilities, MMS variants, procurement of additional MMS units, prototyping and modification for rapid mission specific system reconfiguration, test and operational deployment, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, logistics support and associated material procurements in support of the complete system of systems capabilities between the MMS, the airborne component, the ground component and the required laboratory component. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (91 percent); and Bohemia, New York (9 percent), and work is expected to be completed December 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the acquisition of 218 operational test program sets for the Navy (188); Japan (15); and various foreign military sales customers (15), including non-recurring engineering to address potential obsolescence issues. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (90 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N6833519D0017)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2638 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0014). This delivery order provides for the procurement of spare and sustainment parts that are required to maintain the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft system in support of the Naval Supply Systems Command. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,167,690 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedfor undefinitized modification P00001 to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1068). This modification provides for the procurement of AIM-9X Lot 18 production requirements to include 766 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical missiles for the Navy (138); Air Force (197); and the governments of Israel (11); Norway (20); Qatar (40); South Korea (60); and the United Arab Emirates (300), as well as 160 AIM-9X Block II+ all up round missiles for the Navy (12); Air Force (75); and the governments of Australia (49); Israel (7); and the Netherlands (17). In addition, this award provides for the procurement of 170 Block II Captive Air Training Missiles for the Navy (40), Air Force (64), and the governments of Israel (6), Qatar (20), and the United Arab Emirates (40); 12 Special Air Training Missiles for the Navy (4) and the government of Australia (8); 309 all up round containers for the Navy (53), Air Force (94), and the governments of Australia (21), the United Arab Emirates (91), South Korea (17), Norway (5), Israel (7), the Netherlands (5), and Qatar (16); eight Spare Advanced Optical Target Detectors for the governments of Australia (4), the United Arab Emirates (2), and Qatar (2); 50 Spare Guidance Units (Live Battery) for the governments of the United Arab Emirates (26), South Korea (4) and Qatar (20); 35 Spare Captive Air Training Missile Guidance Units for the governments of the United Arab Emirates (15) and Qatar (20); 50 Guidance Unit Containers for the governments of the United Arab Emirates (26), South Korea (4), and Qatar (20); six Spare Advanced Optical Target Detector Containers for the governments of Australia (4) and the United Arab Emirates (2); and one Spare Block II Propulsion Steering Section for the government of Australia (1). Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (31 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10 percent); Keyser, West Virginia (9 percent); Santa Clarita, California (8 percent); Hillsboro, Oregon (5 percent); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5 percent); Goleta, California (4 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (4 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (3 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (2 percent); Jose, California (2 percent); Valencia, California (2 percent), Anaheim, California (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Chatsworth, California (1 percent); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1 percent); Claremont, California (1 percent); Sumner, Washington (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 missile procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $321,622,863will be obligated at time of award, $8,527,158 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($121,460,276, 28 percent); Navy ($68,351,757, 16 percent); the governments of the United Arab Emirates ($140,486,747, 32 percent); Australia ($26,632,099, 6 percent); Qatar ($26,187,923, 6 percent); South Korea ($25,791,386, 6 percent); Israel ($9,197,285, 2 percent); Norway ($8,295,593, 2 percent); and the Netherlands ($7,986,038, 2 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00014 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-17-C-0015). This modification provides for the production and delivery of three CMV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Navy and two MV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15 percent); Amarillo, Texas (13 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3 percent); East Aurora, New York (3 percent); Park City, Utah (2 percent); McKinney, Texas (1 percent); Endicott, New York (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (27 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $366,623,144 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract. This contract provides for testing support for the F-35 Lightning II Propulsion System Block 4 Flight Test Program for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants. Support to be provided includes technical engineering, flight test support, special tooling and test equipment, flight test spare and repair parts. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (35 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (33 percent); and in East Hartford, Connecticut (32 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $20,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($45,760,870; 20 percent); Marine Corps ($45,760,870; 20 percent); Air Force ($91,521,740; 40 percent); and the non-U.S. DoD participants ($47,101,463; 20 percent). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0007)., is awarded a not-to-exceedfor undefinitized, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1046). This modification provides for non-recurring engineering in support of the incorporation of the initial Block III capability for the production of F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (62 percent); El Segundo, California (33 percent); Mesa, Arizona (3 percent) and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00016 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) for the procurement of 16 F414-GE-400 install engines for the F/A-18 aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hookset, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $70,752,0768 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for the procurement of up to six Infrared Search and Track Block II low-rate initial production III units for the F/A-18E/F series aircraft. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (27 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,350,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0019)., is awardedfor delivery order N0001919F0031 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This delivery order provides for MV-22 flight test sustainment; MV-22 flight test sustainment back-home support for analysis of flight tests; and flight test support for five MV-22 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $23,201,950 will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($18,136,470; 78 percent); Air Force ($2,879,339; 12 percent); and the government of Japan ($2,186,141; 10 percent). The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.