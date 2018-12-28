Great Mills Man Jailed on Weapons, Drug Charges

Marcus Darnell Courtney, age 27, of Great Mills, Md. Booking photo via SMCSO.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 28, 2018)—On Wednesday, Deputy Forbes conducted a traffic stop in the 21300 block of Village Court in Great Mills. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Marcus Darnell Courtney, age 27, of Great Mills. Police say Courtney fled on foot during the traffic stop and was quickly apprehended by deputies after a brief struggle.Located under the driver's seat in the vehicle operated by Courtney was a loaded handgun; also recovered from inside the vehicle was a cigarette pack with individually packaged gum wrappers containing suspected heroin, according to police.Courtney was charged with the following crimes:• CDS Possession• Transport Handgun in Vehicle• Handgun on Person• Assault Second Degree• Obstruction and HinderingCourtney is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.