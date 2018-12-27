Construction Underway on New Single Enlisted Barracks at NAS

NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (December 20, 2018)—The ground was broken Dec. 12 officially kicking off the construction of the new single enlisted barracks at NAS Patuxent River.



The new 100,000-square foot building, located at the corner of Buse and Cuddihy Roads, will hold more than 200 single Sailors, E-4 and below.



"There are five floors, 73 units and five ADA rooms for wounded warriors," said Ross Keene, housing director for NAS Patuxent River. "It'll be a co-ed barracks with the units segregated by male/female, but not the floors."



Each unit will consist of two bedrooms that share a common area with a living room, couch and television; a full kitchen with microwave, stove, oven, and dishwasher; and a washer and dryer.



"The bedrooms will feature a captain's bed, nightstand, desk and will include lockable closets," Keene noted. "And each will have its own bathroom. The term they use is 'market-style,' a bit smaller than an apartment and kind of set up like a university dormitory."



The styling will be a bit trendier than the former barracks buildings—the oldest of which dates back to 1946.



"The two bedrooms will be painted a light gray with a darker gray in the common area, and the doorways will be different colors to break up that long visual in the halls," Keene said. "There will be carpet in the halls and tile in the lobby area, outside the elevator and in the common access areas on each floor."



Three multimedia rooms throughout the building will give Sailors the chance to unwind by playing pool and games, watching cable TV, or hooking up their gaming system.



"There is also easy access to the Commissary and gas station," Keene noted. "The Navy Lodge is right next door and right up the road is the NEX. Everything is within walking distance making getting around much more convenient for our service members."



Outside, the building will feature a basketball court, bike lockers, a picnic and barbecue area and a fresh, modern look. Although accessible from both sides and the front, swiping a key card will be necessary in order to enter.



The expected completion date for the building is February 2020.