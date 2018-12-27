Attempted Robbery at Shell Gas Station in Lusby

facial photo 2 facial photo suspect 1 suspect 3 suspect 4 suspect Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(December 27, 2018)—On December 27th at 6:41 a.m., deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station in Lusby for a report of an attempted robbery. Witnesses advised that a white male suspect in his 30's parked a newer model Nissan passenger car (blue/gray in color) at the Lusby Post Office. They observed the male walk to the Lusby Shell. Before entering the Shell, the suspect covered his face, with what appears to be a small red shirt. The suspect confronted the cashier and demanded money from the register. He displayed a metal wrench to the cashier while demanding the money. As other customers approached the business, the suspect ran back to his vehicle at the Post Office. Witnesses observed him leave at a high rate of speed toward the traffic light at HG Trueman and Town Center Dr.Please contact Detective Mudd at 410-535-2800 ext. 2469 or email at Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov with any information regarding this case.