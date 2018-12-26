Calvert Co. Sheriff's Office Celebrates Deputy Promotions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (December 26, 2018)—On Saturday, December 22, at 10 a.m., Calvert Co. Sheriff Mike Evans held a promotion ceremony in the auditorium of the St. John Vianney Church in Prince Frederick. Several sheriff's deputies and correctional deputies earned promotions which became effective December 24th, 2018. They were joined in the auditorium by several dignitaries, friends, and family members.



Sheriff Evans was also able to honor the employees of both the Sheriff's Office and the Detention Center who were promoted in the last 2 years that were not able to be recognized at an earlier ceremony.



During the ceremony, Sheriff Evans pinned the badges on the promoted deputies. Deputies were also greeted on the stage and congratulated by Lt. Colonel Dave McDowell, Major Reece, and Commissioner Tim Hutchins.



The list of those promoted and their promotion date:



• Captain Tim Fridman – 12/24/2018



• Lieutenant Ricky Cox – 12/24/2018



• F/Sgt. Brian Bowen – 12/24/2018



• F/Sgt. David Canning – 12/24/2018



• Sgt. Mike Naecker – 01/09/2017



• Sgt. Gary Shrawder – 04/03/2017



• Sgt. Phil Foote – 12/24/2018



• Sgt. Shawn Morder – 12/24/2018



• Sgt. Ryan McGaffin – 07/09/2018



• Cpl. Andrew Woodford – 04/03/2017



• Cpl. Jeff Denton – 03/05/2018



• Cpl. James Morgan – 07/09/2018



• Cpl. Roscoe Kreps – 07/09/2018



• Cpl. Mark Robshaw – 12/24/2018



• Cpl. Nathan Funchion – 12/24/2018



• Cpl. Chris Gray – 10/02/2017



• Cpl. Vincent Bowles – 07/09/2018