Citizens Appointed to Public Service Roles in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 26, 2018)—The Commissioners of St. Mary's Co. have appointed and reappointed the following members to the named board, committee or commission for the term as noted:
Agriculture Seafood and Forestry Board
• Lynn Klug (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2023
Airport Advisory Committee
• Andre Swygert (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
Board of Appeals
• Rich Richardson (Full Member) – Expires 12/31/2021
Board of Trustees Museum Division
• Peter Neus (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2023
Commission for Women
• Rose Frederick (Partial Term) – Expires 12/31/2021
• Taylor Spencer – Expires 12/31/2022
• Catherine Stewart – Expires 12/31/2022
• Kathleen Werner (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
Commission on Aging
• Rose Frederick – Expires 12/31/2021
Commission On People with Disabilities
• Laura Adams (Partial Term) – Expires 12/31/2020
• Bonnie Elward (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
• Jaclyn Hall – Expires 12/31/2022
• Sheryl St. Clair (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
Commission on the Environment
• Jerome Frank (Partial Term) 06/30/19
• Blake Guyther (Partial Term) 06/30/22
• Steven Woodburn – Expires 12/31/2022
Economic Development Commission
• John Austerman (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
• Phil Langley (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
Ethics Commission
• David Willenborg (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
Historic Preservation Commission
• Joshua Hughes (Partial Term) 06/30/20
• Robert Hurry – Expires 12/31/2021
• Gabrielle Lawrence – Expires 12/31/2021
Human Relations Commission
• Laura Adams (Partial Term) 06/30/22
• Tara Cruz (Partial Term) 06/30/22
• Jesus Godinez (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
• Steve Hall (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
• Gabrielle Lawrence – Expires 12/31/2022
Length of Service Award Program
• Mary Ann Murray (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
Metropolitan Commission Board
• Robert Russell (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
Recreation & Parks Board
• Tara Cruz – Expires 12/31/2022
• Christine Kaila – Expires 12/31/2022
• Fred Parker (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary's
• Mary Ann Murray (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2021
Planning Commission
• Caroline King (Full Member/Partial Term) – Expires 12/31/2020
• Joseph St. Clair (Alternate/Partial Term) – Expires 12/31/2021
Social Services Board
• Anthony Branch – Expires 12/31/2021
• Terry Prochnow – Expires 12/31/2021
Tri-County Animal Shelter Board
• Donna Poudrier (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
• Jim Hodges (Reappointment) – Expires 12/31/2022
• Bernard Kneeland – Expires 12/31/2022
Youth Advisory Committee
• Zachary Hill (Commissioner District 1 Rep) – Expires 12/31/2020
• Maria Sokolowski (Adult Member) – Expires 12/31/2020