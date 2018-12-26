15th Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast, Jan. 21

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. (December 26, 2018)—Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 15th Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary's College of Maryland. The theme of the day is "All Life is Interconnected." The breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m. and costs $10 payable at the door. The program will begin at 8 a.m. at no cost, featuring a keynote address by broadcast journalist Maureen Bunyan. Following the program, beginning at 10 a.m. the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Ò, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter will host a Day of Service, providing services and activities for students of all ages and adults. The breakfast and program will be held in the J. Frank Raley Great Room, Campus Center (18952 E. Fisher Road). The Day of Service will be held in the Campus Center and adjoining Aldom Lounge. For more information, contact events@smcm.edu or call (240) 895-4310.



Bunyan is a 44-year veteran of television news who anchored the 6 o'clock weeknight newscasts for ABC7/WJLA-TV and CBS9/WUSA-TV. She has been honored with numerous professional and community service awards in recognition of her significant contributions to broadcasting including being named "Washingtonian of the Year" in 1992. She was inducted into the "Hall of Fame" of the Washington Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, "The Silver Circle" of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and the Broadcast Pioneers Club of Washington. She has been awarded seven local Emmys, and the "Ted Yates Award," given by NATAS to Washington, D.C. news broadcasters who are leaders in the profession. She was named "Journalist of the Year" by the National Association of Black Journalists and she received the annual "Immigrant Achievement Award" from the American Immigration Law Foundation in 2002. In 2016, Bunyan was named the first recipient of the Ed Walker Lifetime Achievement in Broadcasting Award



As an advocate for women and minorities in journalism, Bunyan is a founder of the International Women's Media Foundation which serves women in the media in 100 countries, and the National Association of Black Journalists.



Bunyan was born in Aruba and grew up in Southeastern Wisconsin. In June of 2014, she was knighted and inducted into The Order of Orange-Nassau, a Dutch order of chivalry. The Order of Orange-Nassau is a chivalric honor given to those who deserve recognition for exemplary contributions to society. She was inducted for her longstanding commitment to build and strengthen ties between Aruba and the United States. Over the years, Bunyan has used her extensive network and experience as a journalist to mentor young Arubans, and create educational opportunities with the Aruban Ministry of Education and American universities such as Harvard University. Her lifelong commitment and work have contributed to the benefit of Aruba's social and cultural development.



Immediately following the breakfast, the Day of Service will continue with a variety of events including a "Chat with Maureen" as Bunyan is asked to give her global perspectives about health as they relate to education, physical/mental wellness, the economy, social justice, recreation, and politics. A Q & A with the audience will follow. "The Health of the County" will be led by community members discussing the state of affairs in areas ranging from education and politics to religion and health. The Day of Service will also include blood pressure screenings, collection of new and gently worn shoes and eyeglasses, and a non-perishable food drive.



The Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King, Jr., Prayer Breakfast draws community-wide attendance, including local government officials, religious leaders, and business persons. The event is sponsored by St. Mary's College of Maryland, St. Mary's County Human Relations Commission, St. Mary's County Public Schools, the College of Southern Maryland, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Ò, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter.