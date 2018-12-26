MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 26, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.On 12/20/2018, Ryan Christopher Bradley, 33, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested by Tpr E. RugglesOn 12/22/2018, Janna Chevon Thompson, 39, of Woodstock, was arrested by Tfc M. ManningOn 12/22/2018, Morgan Elizabeth Lee, 22, of Hollywood, was arrested by Tfc M. ManningOn 12/24/2018, Marcos Omar Yong Lopez, 25, of Miami, FL was arrested by Tpr R. KaszubskiOn 12/24/2018, Jason Scott Depriest, 53, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr T. HowardOn 12/24/2018, Colvin Michael Gantt, Sr., 63, of Lusby, was arrested by Tfc A. OylerOn 12/20/2018, Henry Lee Stevenson, Jr., 27, of Great Mills, was arrested by Master Trooper J. Preston for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.On 12/20/2018, De Aundre Tyrique Keys, 21, of Great Mills, was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto for FTA- Driving on Suspended License.On 12/21/2018, Nikkie Lea Cowger Campbell, 37, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tfc W. Costello for FTA-Driving on Suspended Out-Of-State License.On 12/21/2018, Mariah Breann Haley, 22, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr J. Powis for 2 warrants for FTA- Driving on Suspended License.On 12/22/2018, Joseph Xavier Young, Jr., 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA-Driving on Suspended License.On 12/22/2018, Ashley Rachel Bell, 28, of Lusby, was arrested by Tpr T. Howard for FTA-Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle.On 12/23/2018, Anthony Craig Smith, 49, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr T. Howard for FTA-Driving without Required License.On 12/24/2018, David M. Faxon, 34, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Tpr M. Posch for Rifle/Shotgun-Possession w/Felony Conviction.