Charles Co. Arts Alliance Awards $65,741 for Arts Programs to Schools and Organizations

WHITE PLAINS, Md. (December 26, 2018)—On Saturday, November 17, the Charles County Arts Alliance awarded $60,741 in Arts Grants to 17 area schools and 16 nonprofit organizations to enhance their programs in the fields of visual, performance and literary arts. The funds will be used to present a myriad of cultural programs and events in Charles County, as well as workshops, demonstrations, concerts, theatrical performances, international programs and literary development.
In addition, $5,000 was awarded to the Charles County Board of Education to fund a project to bring in clinicians and artists to work with the middle and high school bands, orchestras, and choirs in preparation for performance assessment concerts. This program was funded with great success in the previous school year, with the decision between the Arts Alliance and the Board of Education to continue the same opportunity for a second year.
The Grants were presented at the Arts Alliance's Annual Grantee, Membership and Public Gala, held at the Old Waldorf School. Over 100 guests joined in the celebration, enjoying music by the Gretchen Richie Jazz Cabaret and delicious food by Rucci's.
The Arts Grant Program has been the focal point of the Arts Alliance since the volunteer nonprofit organization was founded in 1987. The purpose of the Program is to enhance the quality of cultural life for the citizens of Charles County, and help make it a more vibrant, exciting and diverse place to live. The grants are awarded on an annual competitive basis following an application process and review by the Arts Alliance Grant Committee, comprised of Board members and local citizens.
The FY 2019 CCAA grant recipients are:
Arts in Education Grants
• Archbishop Neale School
• Arthur Middleton Elementary School
• Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
• Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School
• Dr. James Craik Elementary School
• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School
• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
• Gale-Bailey Elementary School
• Grace Christian Academy
• Grace Lutheran Church and School
• Henry E. Lackey High School
• J.C. Parks Elementary School
• Malcolm Elementary School
• Mary H. Matula Elementary School
• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School
• St. Charles Children's Learning Center
• Westlake High School
Community Arts Development Grants
• Charles County Department of Community Services, Aging & Human Services
• Charles County Freedom Landing
• Charles County Public Library
• Charles County Youth Orchestra
• Chesapeake Choral Arts Society
• College of Southern Maryland
• College of Southern Maryland Foundation
• Friends of Chapman State Park
• Korean American Cultural Arts Foundation
• Life Journeys Writers Guild
• Mattawoman Creek Art Center
• Music Teachers Association of Charles County
• Nanjemoy Community Center
• Port Tobacco Players
• Southern Maryland Carousel Group
• Steam Onward
The Arts Alliance sponsors many other programs throughout the year for local residents, such as five public gallery spaces, art boxes for elementary students, the ArtsFest annual arts festival, and its weekly free Arts Newsflash that keeps citizens informed of upcoming arts and cultural events and activities. For more information on the Arts Alliance, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, info@charlescountyarts.org, or www.charlescountyarts.org.