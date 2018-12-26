New Year, New Leadership for The Patuxent Partnership

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (December 26, 2018)—The Patuxent Partnership announces the appointment of five new board members, along with returning members as the full slate of officers and board members for 2019. Joining the board of directors are Mike DeManss, Heidi Fleming, Gary Kessler, Tom Phelan, and Linda Vassallo.
The 2019 board is led by Bert Johnston, who succeeds Gene Townsend as president. Johnston is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and naval test pilot. Johnston's 32 years of service included assignments as vice commander for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and commander for Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division. He was also the Navy's chief test pilot.
The board of directors includes representatives from government, industry, and academia, in support of TPP's mission to foster collaboration between the three entities to advance technology development, technology transfer, STEM education, and workforce development in Southern Maryland.
The full slate of board members for 2019 is as follows:
• Bert Johnston, President
• Jackie Marsteller, Vice President
• Kal Leikach, Secretary
• Ray Wernecke, Treasurer
• Chuck Angus
• Rebecca Bridgett
• Mike DeManss
• Steve Eastburg
• Heidi Fleming
• Tracy Harris
• Mike Johnston
• Gary Kessler
• Tom Phelan
• Ed Rule
• Frank Schenk
• Gene Townsend
• Linda Vassallo
• Michael Wick
• Bonnie M. Green, Executive Director
• Leslie Taylor, Department of Defense liaison (non-voting member)
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a non-profit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development. For more information, please visit www.paxpartnership.org .