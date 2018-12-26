MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(December 26, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF COCAINE / MARIJUANA: On 12/17/2018 at 7:45 pm, Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Calvert Beach Rd. in St. Leonard. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Both suspected cocaine and marijuana were located in the vehicle., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Elizabeth L. Forsyth, 30, of St. Leonard, arrested on 12/21/2018 @ 06:24 pm by TFC S. MatthewsKirklin J. Rhodes, 23, of Lusby, arrested on 12/22/2018 @ 02:47 am by TFC J. PalumboGlenn A. Waltersdorff, 34, of Ches. Beach, arrested on 12/22/2018 @ 11:18 pm by TPR. B. StrongJohn R. Boome, 52, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/23/2018 @ 0321 am by TPR. K. StullDavid A. Washington, 51, of Lusby, arrested on 12/23/2018 @ 12:52 pm by CPL C. EsnesKieran M. Koppers, 25, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/24/2018 @ 12;59 am by TFC J. Palumbo