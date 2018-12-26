MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (December 26, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.
POSSESSION OF COCAINE / MARIJUANA: On 12/17/2018 at 7:45 pm, Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Calvert Beach Rd. in St. Leonard. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Both suspected cocaine and marijuana were located in the vehicle. Dashawna R. Jones, 28, of Huntingtown, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
DUI Arrests
Elizabeth L. Forsyth, 30, of St. Leonard, arrested on 12/21/2018 @ 06:24 pm by TFC S. Matthews
Kirklin J. Rhodes, 23, of Lusby, arrested on 12/22/2018 @ 02:47 am by TFC J. Palumbo
Glenn A. Waltersdorff, 34, of Ches. Beach, arrested on 12/22/2018 @ 11:18 pm by TPR. B. Strong
John R. Boome, 52, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/23/2018 @ 0321 am by TPR. K. Stull
David A. Washington, 51, of Lusby, arrested on 12/23/2018 @ 12:52 pm by CPL C. Esnes
Kieran M. Koppers, 25, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/24/2018 @ 12;59 am by TFC J. Palumbo
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.