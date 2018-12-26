Medical Sharps Disposal Now Available in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 26, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Health Department is now collecting personal medical sharps for safe disposal at two locations in St. Mary's County.
Medical sharps, such as syringes, lancets and auto-injectors, may be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:
St. Mary's County Health Department
21580 Peabody Street
Leonardtown, MD. 20650
301-475-4330
Harm Reduction Program Satellite Office
46035 Signature Lane
Lexington Park, MD. 20653
301-862-1680
At this time, only personal sharps will be collected and not those from businesses or organizations. For large quantities of medical sharps, please call the St. Mary's County Health Department in advance at 301-475-4330.
For more information, visit www.smchd.org/harmreduction/.