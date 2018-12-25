Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education recently honored the Huntingtown High School marching band for a highly successful competitive season, the high point of which was a victory in the Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championship in the Group 2 Open Division.Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "The Huntingtown High band has had an extraordinary year, and we look forward to recognizing them many more times in the future."At the Tournament of Bands, the unit faced off against 18 of the finest competitive marching organizations from throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. Huntingtown earned a season high score of 97.75 and captured special awards for Best Visual Design and Best Music. The Marching Hurricanes made history as the first Southern Maryland band to win the Atlantic Coast Championship and the first Maryland school to win since 1975.Northern High School in Owings will close for students on December 21 and January 2. Staff will use these two days to relocate to the newly constructed building.Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "We also adjusted the student calendar when Calvert High relocated and when the buildings at Patuxent Appeal Elementary were reconfigured. Closing school for students for two days will provide time for staff to prepare the new facility and be ready when students return on January 3."The schedule change has been approved by the Maryland State Department of Education. Students will not be required to make up the two days.Contractors and school system staff are doing the final work in the new facility. Computer technicians have begun installing equipment. New furniture has been delivered and will soon be placed in classrooms.An energy dashboard in the front lobby highlights the green features of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certified building, such as a geothermal heating and cooling system, energy conserving LED lighting and an Energy Star roof.The new building includes an athletic complex with a main gym, auxiliary gym, weight room and wrestling room, all branded with red and blue Patriot colors.The second phase will include demolition of the old school and construction of the administrative offices, plus an addition to the Mary Harrison Cultural Arts Center. New bleachers and a press box will be installed in the stadium, and a new concession stand will be part of the administration building. The bus loop will also be redesigned to separate car and bus traffic, and additional parking will be provided in the front parking lot.Mt. Harmony Elementary is one of six schools selected as a Maryland Blue Ribbon School by the Maryland State Department of Education. The selection, announced today at the State House by Governor Larry Hogan, is based on rigorous state and national requirements for high achievement and significant improvement.Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "We are proud of Mt. Harmony, our newest Blue Ribbon School. Congratulations to the hard working and caring staff, students and community."The Mt. Harmony Elementary School staff encourages all students to give their best, love to learn, and strive for excellence. The recent 5-star rating received by the school on Maryland's 2018 School Report Card validates the efforts and dedication of the staff, students, families, and community members. The traditionally high-performing school focuses on rigorous academics, social emotional learning, community involvement, and fostering kindness among students.The schools will be invited by the U.S. Department of Education to apply to be National Blue Ribbon Schools. With underwriting and gift sponsors, each school will receive a Maryland Blue Ribbon Flag, a monetary prize, $1000 in office supplies, interactive technology equipment, and a school Congratulations Party. A dinner in Annapolis will be held in honor of the winning schools on March 11, 2019. On that date, each Blue Ribbon School will be honored by the Maryland House of Delegates and the Senate.Sixty-six choral students from Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) were selected for the Maryland All State Junior and Senior Choruses. An additional three students were selected as alternates.Five CCPS students were selected for the prestigious All Eastern Chorus.Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "This impressive showing from a small school district clearly shows the depth of instruction in our choral music program. We are very proud of our teachers and students."Lurr Ragen, a bassoon player from Calvert High, was selected as an alternate for the Senior Band/Orchestra.The number of students selected is particularly impressive given the size of Calvert County Public Schools relative to other districts in Maryland. Only two counties-Montgomery and Howard-had more students chosen for All State at both the junior and senior levels. Plum Point Middle School had more students selected for All State Junior Chorus than any other school in the state.During the auditions for the All State Choruses, students must perform both an accompanied and an a cappella piece, as well as perform two rhythmic and two melodic sight reading examples. Students are evaluated on vocal quality, performance accuracy of sung selections, and ability to read and sing accurately and on pitch. The All State events are sponsored by the Maryland Music Educators Association.To be eligible to audition for the All Eastern Chorus, students must attend school in one of the eleven Northeastern states (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont), the District of Columbia, or the Department of Defense School in Europe. They must also have been selected to perform or served as an alternate in their state's 2017-18 or 2018?2019 All State festival, depending upon state requirements, on the voice part for which they are applying. 