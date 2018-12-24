Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's Engages and Inspires So. Md. Residents

MCLEAN, Va. (December 24, 2018)—The annual Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's events in La Plata on September 8 and in Solomons on September 22 drew more 700 area residents in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. A total of 101 teams participated in this year's Walks.
In La Plata, the Southern Maryland Boot Scooters were the top team, raising $34,715. They were followed by Team Handsome Dad, which raised $10,161. Team Purple Angels of Southern Maryland was third at $6,600. Wendy Latimer was the top individual fundraiser at $5,350, followed by Sue Garner at $5,000, and Leslie Harvey at $3,736
In Solomons, the Care Blairs were the top team, raising $15,398. They were followed by Team Solidarity Against Alzheimer's at $7,210 and Team Asbury at $5,894. Marian Ann Blair was the top individual fundraiser at $8,805, followed by Liz Purcell Leskinen at $4,780 and Charlie Purcell at $2,210.
Edward Jones continued its leadership role as the National Presenting Sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer's. Local sponsors included Hope Sponsor: Waldorf Toyota; Strength Sponsor: The Charleston Senior Community; and Friend Sponsors: Asbury Solomons, Calvert Memorial Hospital, Discover Commons at Wildewood, Network of Care, Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, Sagepoint Senior Living Services, St. Mary's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, and Visiting Angels.
To date, the Walk in La Plata has raised $108,573 and is at 97% of its goal of $112,000. The Walk in Solomons has raised $73,142 and is at 91% of its goal of $80,000.
There is still time to support this year's Walks. Interested community members, businesses and organizations may donate online to the Walk in La Plata at act.alz.org/CharlesCounty or to the Walk in Solomons at act.alz.org/SouthernMaryland. Checks made payable to the Alzheimer's Association may be mailed to 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Please be sure to note on the check which Walk the contribution is for. Contributions received by December 31 will count toward the 2018 Walks.
In Maryland alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease and 294,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, the sixth-leading cause of death in and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias.
"There has never been a greater need for the community to join in the fight against Alzheimer's disease by participating in Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Kate Rooper, President and CEO of the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter. "Funds raised through the Walk will provide information, education and support to people living with Alzheimer's and their families and caregivers, while also contributing to advancing critically-needed research."
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. The event would not be possible without the support of community volunteers. For information about this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's events and/or how to get involved with the 2019 events, contact Walk Manager LaKeysha Boyd-Moore at lmoore1@alz.org or 240-518-8496.
About the Alzheimer's Association
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's.