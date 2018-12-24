Chesapeake Public Charter School 2019-2020 Lottery Application Closes Jan. 31, 2019

LEONARDTOWN, Md.—Beginning Thursday, December 20 @ 10 a.m. the Chesapeake Public Charter School online lottery application will be open.
Families must fill out applications online at cpcsapplication.com during the open enrollment period. For the 2019-2020 school year, the online application process opens at 10 a.m. on December 20, 2018, and closes at 12 p.m. midnight on January 31, 2019.
Families need to enter a valid email address and create a password to create a free account. The application also features a mobile friendly platform. This account will need to be monitored for information regarding submission status, acceptance/wait list notifications.
All applications must be completed online. The order in which the application is submitted does not impact the selection process. It does not matter whether a family submits an application on the first day or the last day since the lottery is a random, computer-based drawing. On-site computers will be provided at the school between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. M-F, if needed for application process, beginning on January 3, 2019. The application is available in multiple languages.
The lottery will be run on February 8, 2019.
Kindergarten families will be notified by email upon completion of the lottery of their acceptance or wait list status. All other families of students in grades 1-8 will receive an email of their wait list status, and will be offered seats as they become open through the summer months.
For more information, please contact the school's main office at 301-863-9585, extension 0.