Calvert Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Allison Marie Large, 37, Brian Lee Lester, Jr., 25 Brice Cameron Tucker, 20 Christina Mae Fucaloro, 39 Dai Quan Delon Garner, 27 Dana Nicole Reiser, 24 James Jamaul Hosea Jones, 31 Kevin Michael Turner, 31 Loy Stafford Clements III, 47 Matthew Joseph Hutchinson, 28 Melissa Anne Ridgell, 39 Miriah Lee Childress, 38 Momodou Manneh, 25 Nicole Marie Burger, 32 Philip Holladay Dew III, 43 Randolph Keemer, Jr., 44 Rebecca Holly Grooms Wills, 36 Richard Allen Parsons, 27 Richard Walter Jackson, 34 Ronald Desman Magruder, 27 Steven Curtis Marlowe, 32 Teffren Teran Jones, 32 William Broomfield, Sr., 54 William Versone Johnson, 37 Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 25 Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 24, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.FALSE STATEMENT, OPEN WARRANT: On November 19, 2018 Deputy Gilmore conducted a traffic stop on East Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The passenger of the vehicle had no identification on him, but provided Deputy Gilmore with an eTix warning with a name and date of birth. The Calvert County Control Center advised Deputy Gilmore the person with the name he provided came back with a potential wanted hit. After being removed from the vehicle and advised of the potential warrant, the passenger identified himself as, and stated he has an active warrant through Talbot County, Md. Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Providing a False Statement to an Officer as well as Obstructing and Hindering.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On November 21, 2018 Deputy Rzepkowski was stopped at the intersection of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk when he noticed the driver in the vehicle next to him passed out behind the wheel. While approaching the vehicle, Deputy Rzepkowski observed a plastic baggie with 30 clear capsules which contained suspected heroin. The driver,, was removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of his person and vehicle revealed a white plastic straw containing suspected heroin, a cigarette pack with 35 clear capsules with suspected heroin and over $300 cash. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Narcotics, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On November 21, 2018 Deputy Flynt conducted a traffic stop on Hallowing Point Road between Sixes Road and Jibsail Drive in Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver,, Deputy Flynt noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Jones accelerated and drove away from Deputy Flynt, but was stopped soon after by other deputies. Jones was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. A search of his person revealed a baggie of suspected marijuana. Jones was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On November 22, 2018 Deputy Bradley responded to the Lusby Shell for the report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. The driver, later identified as, was awake and conscious and began to drive away when Deputy Bradley exited his vehicle. Deputy Bradley conducted a traffic stop in the area of HG Trueman Road and Cove Point Road in Lusby. Parsons was removed from the vehicle and searched. A search of his person revealed a glass smoking device, a prescription bottle with suspected marijuana inside and a baggie with suspected heroin in his pocket. A search of his vehicle revealed suspected crack cocaine. Parsons was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On November 22, 2018 Sgt. Basham responded to the Tap House in Prince Frederick to assist with a medical call. While on scene, he observed a female, later identified as, screaming and out of control. Burger was advised to leave or she would be arrested. She refused to comply, therefore, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct.ASSAULT: On November 23, 2018 Deputy Boerum responded to Sitting Bull Circle in Lusby for the report of a domestic dispute., and, were both uncooperative and physically combative with Deputy Boerum. Childress and Johnson were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Childress was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Johnson was charged with Second Degree Assault as well as Second Degree Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On November 23, 2018 Deputy Gilmore was conducting a traffic stop in the Chesapeake Station Shopping Center in Chesapeake Beach when she heard an auto accident nearby. The driver,, told Deputy Gilmore he had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Marlowe was placed under arrest and searched. A search of his person revealed a plastic baggie with 8 green and clear capsules that contained suspected heroin. Marlowe was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and served his warrant.DUI/DWI: On November 25, 2018 Deputy Boerum responded to Rimrock Road in Lusby for the report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised her boyfriend,, took her keys and left with her vehicle without her permission. Cpl. Wilson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Buckets Sports Bar and Grill. Turner was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with multiple citations for DUI/DWI as well as Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.SHOPLIFTING, ILLEGAL DRUGS: On November 28, 2018 Deputy Ridgely responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly customer. The suspect,, misplaced one of her shoes in the store and her friend,, eventually found it and returned it to her. Smith was seen exiting the store with items in her hands. A search of Smith's vehicle revealed a hoodie, underwear and candy with no receipt from the store that added up to $49.02. A search of Fucaloro's bag revealed a crack pipe with white residue and a dollar bill with suspected cocaine residue. Both women were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Smith was charged with Theft Less than $100. Fucaloro was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Theft Less Than $100, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest and Malicious Destruction of Property-Value: $1,000.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On November 29, 2018 Deputy Boerum and Cpl. Wilson responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Southern Connector Blvd, Lusby for a traffic complaint. Cpl. Wilson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle just past Cove Point Road. The driver,, admitted to having used syringes in the center console of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 6 syringes and an aluminum can with a white powder residue on the top and burn marks on the bottom. Clements was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On December 1, 2018 Deputy Parks conducted a traffic stop on Broomes Island Road at Chippingwood Drive, Port Republic. The driver,, admitted to having cocaine on his person and handed it over to Deputy Parks. A search of the vehicle revealed a digital scale in the passenger side door. Tucker was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On December 4, 2018 Deputy S. Naughton responded to the 7-Eleven in Huntingtown for the report of a female nodding out in her vehicle. Deputy Naughton watched through the window asmixed water with heroin in a white prescription bottle cap. Large was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in 6 used syringes, 3 prescription bottle caps with heroin residue inside, 3 cut straws with a white powder residue inside, a crack pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue, and approximately 20 miscellaneous pills. Large was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On December 4, 2018 Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop on Solomons Island Road just north of Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. A search of the vehicle revealed one Diazepam pill, a cotton swab with suspected heroin residue, 22 syringes, a glass pipe with CDS residue, a metal spoon, and two baggies with suspected heroin. Everything listed above was found in a jacket and a duffle bag that belonged to. Broomfield Sr. was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.DISORDERLY: On December 5, 2018 Deputy Rediker responded to Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised, was acting disorderly, confrontational and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Deputy Rediker and Trooper Matthews made contact with Dew and told him he needed to leave the facility. Dew became increasingly confrontational with the officers and continued to make derogatory remarks to them, therefore, he was placed under arrest. Dew was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.On December 5, 2018 Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons. The driver,, was driving on a suspended license. A search of her vehicle revealed a metal spoon with suspected Oxycodone residue, a cloth tourniquet, three used syringes containing suspected Oxycodone residue and nine unused syringes. Ridgell was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Administer Equipment-Possession/Distribute.On December 5, 2018 Deputy Flynt conducted a traffic stop in the area of Plum Point Road and Sycamore Place, Huntingtown. While making contact with the driver,, Deputy Flynt noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Garner was removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed a vacuum sealed bag containing almost 30 grams of suspected marijuana. Garner was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana > 10 grams.On December 9, 2018 Cpl. Wilson conducted a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot in Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver,, Cpl. Wilson immediately detected he was under the influence of something. All occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed hypodermic needles, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, suspected Subutex, straws with heroin residue inside, and other paraphernalia. The driver and all three passengers,, and, were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Lengfield and Reiser were charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Grooms-Wills and Othman were charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.On December 9, 2018 Deputy Aurich responded to the Walmart in Dunkirk for the report of prescription fraud from the pharmacy., was trying to obtain a prescription for Phenergan/Codeine that was not in his name. Manneh was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obtaining Drugs by Fraud and Obtaining a Prescription by Fraud.On December 10, 2018 Deputy Bradley responded to Cellular Connection in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown subject came in the store, removed a space gray 64 GB iPhone Xs and a gold 64 GB iPhone Xs from the display, and fled from the store. On December 12th with the help of detectives from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, who were also investigating cell phone thefts, the suspect met with officers from Calvert County and turned himself in., was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.On December 11, 2018 Deputy Rediker responded to the Wawa in Prince Frederick to assist with a traffic stop. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver,, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs. Keemer was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. A search of his person revealed a baggie of suspected heroin. Keemer was charged with multiple traffic violations, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.On December 13, 2018 Cpl. Denton conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Cameleer Pass, Huntingtown. A K9 sniff of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the driver,, revealed a glass smoking device with suspected cocaine residue and Suboxone strips in his wallet. A search of the passenger,, revealed an orange tablet in his pocket, a glass smoking device with suspected cocaine residue in his sock, and two hypodermic needles containing suspected heroin. A search of the vehicle revealed Suboxone, Zubsolve, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Oxycodone, heroin residue, cocaine residue and paraphernalia. Lester and Hutchinson were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were both charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.