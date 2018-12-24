Calvert Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(December 24, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY: 18-64205: On November 25, 2018 Deputy Spalding responded to Spruce Drive, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between November 13th at 1:30 PM and November 25th at 4:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) kicked in the back door of the residence. The total value of damaged property is approximately $800.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-63028: On November 19, 2018 Deputy McDonough responded to Hallowing Point Park, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM on November 17th an unknown suspect(s) entered the handicap bathroom and damaged $400 worth of property.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-6313: 1On November 20, 2018 Cpl. Harms responded to Grace Road, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between November 19th at 7:00 PM and November 20th at 6:30 AM an unknown suspect(s) slashed two tires on his Chevy S-10. The total value of damaged property is $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-63621: On November 22, 2018 Deputy Rediker responded to Armory Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on November 21st around 3:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) shot her front door with a BB gun, causing the glass to shatter. The value of damaged property is approximately $500.THEFT: 18-62936: On November 19, 2018 Deputy Yates responded to the park on Dowell Road for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between November 16th at 6:00 PM and November 19th at 8:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole two picnic tables from the pavilion near the playground. The value of stolen property is approximately $1,200.THEFT: 18-63073: On November 19, 2018 Deputy Holt responded to Sagebrush Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised he received notice that his Kohl's card was mailed, but never received it. He contacted Kohl's and was advised the card had been charged at the Lexington Park Kohl's on November 18th for $305.88.THEFT: 18-63677: On November 22, 2018 Deputy Gott responded to the Quality Inn in Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) stole her suit case full of clothes and perfume from her vehicle. The value of stolen property is approximately $230.THEFT: 18-63841: On November 23, 2018 Deputy N. Buckler responded to 2nd Street, North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between November 22nd at 1:00 PM and November 23rd at 5:30 PM and unknown suspect(s) stole his large blue trash can. The value of stolen property is $200.THEFT: 18-64001: On November 24, 2018 Deputy N. Buckler responded to Chesapeake Bounty in North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised at approximately 5:30 AM an unknown female stole a strip of garland and a Christmas tree and left the scene. The total value of stolen property is $42.BURGLARY: 18-65168: On November 30, 2018 Deputy Lorenzano responded to Home Place Hair Studio in Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between November 24th and November 30th an unknown suspect(s) entered the business and stole $155 cash from a drawer.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-64790: On November 28, 2018 Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Calvert Beach Road, St. Leonard for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between November 14th at 11:00 AM and November 28th at 12:00 PM and unknown suspect(s) cut a water pipe that his crew installed under the road.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-65474: On December 1, 2018 Deputy R. Evans responded to Whispering Pine Circle, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 11:30 AM and 4:30 PM on November 26th an unknown suspect(s) spray painted his garage door. The value of damaged property is $50.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-65638: On December 2, 2018 Deputy Lorenzano responded to Safeway in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 10:00 AM and 2:40 PM an unknown suspect(s) wrote on his vehicle with blue window paint, put a sticker on the hood of the vehicle and zip tied a shopping cart to the door.THEFT: 18-64386: On November 26, 2018 Deputy Gott responded to Marine Avenue, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between November 20th at 5:30 PM and November 26th at 3:30 PM an unknown suspect stole a pink and gold necklace, two Amazon gift cards and a container of coins from her home. The value of stolen property is approximately $340.THEFT: 18-64400: On November 26, 2018 Cpl. Kreps responded to the Holiday Inn in Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between November 25th at 10:00 PM and November 26th at 7:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole several items from his vehicle. The value of stolen property is approximately $395.THEFT: 18-64609: On November 27, 2018 Deputy Lorenzano responded to 4th Street, North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 1:00 PM and 4:15 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole an iPhone XR from a package on her front porch. The value of stolen property is $826.79.THEFT: 18-65005: On November 29, 2018 Deputy Ridgely responded to Giant in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on November 28th two males were checking out, when one of them grabbed a stack of cash from the cashier's hand and attempted to leave the store. They were stopped and returned some of the cash, however, it was found later, after they left, that the register was $200 short.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-66378: On December 6, 2018 Deputy Idol responded to the 7-Eleven in Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between December 4th and December 5th an unknown suspect(s) damaged the screen on the Redbox machine. The value of damaged property is approximately $700.THEFT: 18-65750: On December 3, 2018 Deputy Holt responded to Rawhide Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between December 2nd at 8:00 PM and December 3rd at 9:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) broke into her vehicle and stole an iPad, a DVD player, numerous DVDs, CDs and $50 cash. The total value of stolen property is $1,550.THEFT: 18-66007: On December 4, 2018 Deputy Aurich responded to Pony Trail, Owings for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on November 28th between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole packages that were delivered to her house.THEFT: 18-66044: On December 4, 2018 Deputy Spalding responded to Calvert Blvd, Lusby for the report of a fraud. The complainant advised he believed he dropped his credit card earlier in the day and an unknown suspect used it multiple times in St. Mary's County. The total amount of the fraudulent charges is $619.36.THEFT: 18-66444: On December 6, 2018 Deputy Childress responded to Mayflower Court, St. Leonard for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on December 3rd an unknown suspect stole his 65" Sharp TV that was delivered to his home. The value of the TV is $450.THEFT: 18-66824: On December 8, 2018 Deputy Boerum responded to Stone Drive, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between December 7th at 10:00 PM and December 8th at 9:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole his wooden sign from his driveway that is personalized with Newington Hill—Stone Drive—and the family's last name. The estimated value of stolen property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-67628: On December 12, 2018 Sgt. Phelps responded to Glouster Drive, North Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between December 10th at 11:30 PM and December 11th at 2:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) cut one of her Christmas light strands. The Christmas light strand is valued at $10.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-67780: On December 12, 2018 Deputy Freeland responded to Algonquin Trail, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised around 8:30 PM her glass window pane next to her front door was shot with a BB gun. The value of damaged property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-68013: On December 13, 2018 Deputy Spalding responded to Algonquin Trail, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on December 12th around 8:00 PM the glass to her outer front door was shattered from being shot with a BB gun. A window was also shot, as well as siding on the house. The total value of damaged property is approximately $700.THEFT: 18-67246: On December 10, 2018 Deputy Mohler responded to Steve Lane, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between December 9th at 4:30 PM and December 10th at 11:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole her mailbox. The value of stolen property is $70.THEFT: 18-67250: On December 10, 2018 Deputy Hardesty responded to the Park and Ride at Silverwood Lane, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6:10 AM and 5:40 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole his Catalytic Converter from his vehicle. The value of stolen property is approximately $200.THEFT: 18-67558: On December 11, 2018 Deputy Deleon responded to Laurel Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect walked up to his porch, took a package he had put out for UPS to pick up, and walked away with it. The total value of stolen property is $75.THEFT: 18-67686: On December 12, 2018 Deputy Boerum responded to Deer Run Court, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised around 12:45 PM an unknown suspect stole packages off her porch, got into a Saturn Vue and sped away. The total value of stolen items is $575.THEFT: 18-67883: On December 13, 2018 Deputy Boerum responded to St. Andrews Drive, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 10:00 PM on December 12th and 9:30 AM on December 13th an unknown suspect(s) stole her Kohl's credit card from her vehicle.THEFT: 18-67956: On December 13, 2018 Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Gregg Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she was shopping at Smile when she went to pay and realized her wallet was missing. She believes she set her wallet down and someone else picked it up and left.THEFT: 18-67982: On December 13, 2018 Deputy N. Buckler responded to Silver Fox Way, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between December 12th at 11:00 PM and December 13th at 8:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole $5 in quarters from his vehicle.THEFT: 18-68226: On December 14, 2018 Deputy Deleon responded to the Giant in Lusby for the report of an attempted theft. The complainant advised an individual filled a shopping cart with various meat products and attempted to leave the store without paying. After being stopped and questioned, the suspect went to his vehicle and left the scene. The value of meat products in the cart was about $800.THEFT: 18-68371: On December 15, 2018 Deputy Lorenzano responded to Bowie Shop Road, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she was missing several packages delivered from Amazon within the past couple of weeks. The value of stolen property is $237.22.THEFT: 18-68527: On December 16, 2018 Deputy Rediker responded to Emmanuel Church Road, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on December 11th around 11:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole a package that was delivered by UPS. The value of stolen property is $100.