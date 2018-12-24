Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Water/Sewer Customers in Dowell Urged to Update Billing Addresses
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water and Sewerage Division, reminds customers living in the Dowell community of the upcoming closure of the Dowell Post Office in January 2019. In order to ensure customers continue to receive communications regarding water and sewer service, please contact Calvert County Water & Sewerage at waterandsewerage@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-1600, ext. 2329 to update your P.O. box number and/or mailing address.
Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Seeks Applicants to Fill Board of Education Seat
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy for the Third Election District representative on the Calvert County Board of Education.
Kelly D. McConkey won the District 3 BOCC seat in the Nov. 6 elections, thereby creating a vacancy on the Board of Education upon his swearing in as a county commissioner. By state law, the BOCC appoints members to fill any Board of Education vacancy for the remainder of the term until a successor is elected and qualified. For a full description of the position visit online.
Individuals interested in applying must submit an application no later than 11:59 p.m., Jan. 2, 2019. Organizations may also submit individuals for consideration. The application is available online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/BOEapplication.
Those interested in applying for appointment must be a Calvert County resident for a minimum of two years and a current resident of the Third Election District before the beginning of the appointed term.
For more information contact Executive Administrative Aide Lisa Tolomei at Lisa.Tolomei@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2214.
The Department of Public Safety Secures Multiple Grants for Emergency Services and Equipment
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety recently secured two grants totaling nearly $175,000 to help fund emergency services, personnel expenses and equipment in Calvert County. The funding will support the purchase of equipment for new Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad recruits and enhance Calvert County Detention Center services to prepare cases prior to trial by collecting information about defendants.
A $65,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters grant will fund the purchase of 25 sets of personal protective equipment for Huntingtown firefighters including helmets, jackets, bunker pants, boots, firefighting gloves, general purpose gloves, eye protection and Nomex hoods.
The second grant, a Pretrial Services Program Grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention, will be used to augment the Calvert County Detention Center's pretrial services. The $109,477 grant will fund personnel expenses to carry out criminal history checks, risk assessments of defendants and follow-up reviews of defendants unable to meet conditions of release. The grant also funds validation services from an independent company to ensure the detention center's systems and processes are consistent, accurate and meet state and federal standards.
Bring Warmth to a Child in Need this Holiday Season
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is partnering with Maryland's local Department of Social Services office to accept donations of new and lightly used youth coats for their annual "Koats for Kids" program through January 2019. Coats can be dropped off at the Northeast Community Center during normal hours of operation. Center hours are Sunday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. The Northeast Community Center is located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
With each donation, citizens are encouraged to choose an ornament from the community center's giving tree as a thank-you gift. For more information about the coat drive, please contact the Northeast Community Center at 410-535-1600, ext. 8210.
For information on Department of Parks & Recreation programs, please call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle Graduates from Leadership Maryland
Calvert County Department of Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle recently completed the Leadership Maryland Program, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.
Slagle is one of 50 Maryland business and community leaders chosen for Leadership Maryland's 26th class—the Class of 2018—who completed the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state's most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
"As this year's Leadership Maryland cohort completes its program, their journey as a graduate of our state's finest organization of professionals begins," said Leadership Maryland Board Chairman Dr. Memo F. Diriker. "Over the past eight months they have learned about our state, the critical issues it faces and, above all, themselves. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate each of them for completing this defining milestone and I look forward to seeing them apply these lessons to accomplish great things for our state."
Slagle has worked for Calvert County Government for more than 10 years of combined service and began her career with county government as the county's first business retention specialist with DED in 2005. Prior to joining the DED, Slagle served as director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center where she oversaw programs for the Southern Maryland region. She also served as business development manager for DED, director of government/member relations with the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and business development specialist with the former Maryland Department of Business & Economic Development, now Maryland Department of Commerce. Slagle is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland and member of the Maryland Economic Development Association, the International Economic Development Council and Northeastern Economic Developers Association.
The Leadership Maryland participants attended a two-day opening retreat in April followed by five intense two-day sessions in various locations across the state focusing on Maryland's economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multiculturalism/diversity. These sessions were followed by a one-day closing retreat in November and a graduation celebration Dec. 4, 2018.
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.
For information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880; or by email at info@ecalvert.com.
Patuxent Small Craft Guild Announces Canoe Raffle Winner
The Calvert Marine Museum Patuxent Small Craft Guild maintains the historic boats in the museum's collection, and preserves the art and skills of wooden boat building. These volunteers build and raffle a canoe each year to benefit ongoing activities of the Guild.
The Guild is pleased to announce Brian and Leslie Holloway of Huntingtown, MD as the winners of the 2018 raffle boat. When initially told that they had won their choice of a 12-foot canoe or a 14-foot rowing skiff, Brian was surprised and said that he never wins anything. The Holloways selected the 12-foot canoe with paddle. They purchased the winning ticket while showing visitors from out of town the museum.
There were over 2,500 tickets sold last year at the museum's annual events, which include the Solomons Maritime Festival, Patuxent River Appreciation Days, and Waterside Music Series.
The 2019 raffle boat will be on display in the Exhibition Building starting in March and tickets will be on sale for $1 each or six for $5 in the Museum Store or at the Patuxent Small Craft Center. They will also be available at the museum's annual events and 2019 summer concerts. The raffle winner will be announced in late November 2019.
Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses
Even though Calvert County may be one of the smallest counties in Maryland, it is open for businesses of all sizes. Calvert County is home to unique mom-and-pop specialty stores, some of the nation's top Fortune 500 companies and everything in between. Join the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development in congratulating the following new and expanded businesses.
New Businesses
Apple Greene Wine & Spirits
10121 Ward Road, Dunkirk
301-327-5080
Chick-fil-A
806 N Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
443-968-3939
J2 Defense, LLC
97 Skipjack Road, Suite 1, Prince Frederick
410-553-0352
Jersey Mike's Subs
10107 Ward Road, Dunkirk
443-646-4443
Expansions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties
10109 Ward Road, Dunkirk
410-657-8188
Calvert Cleaners & Tailoring
10117 Ward Road, Dunkirk
301-752-7890
Great Clips
10115 Ward Road, Dunkirk
301-327-5431
Spa One Nails
10143 Ward Road, Dunkirk
410-401-6868