Calvert Police Arrest Two Porch Pirates

Ashley Marie Howes, a white female, DOB 02/23/1986 (pictured on top) and Inga Lee Savoy-Howesa, a black female, DOB 08/26/1968 were arrested in Calvert Co. on charges stemming from thefts of packages from residences around the county. Police say they also found illegal drugs in their vehicle when they were stopped.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(December 24, 2018)—Police in Calvert Co. have arrested two women in connection with theft of packages at various residences around the county.Detective Wayne Wells identified a 4-door, black Saturn Vue with tinted windows and a Redskins sticker in the back window as the main suspect vehicle. Wells also developed two possible suspects: Inga Lee Savoy-Howesa, a black female, DOB 08/26/1968; and Ashley Marie Howes, a white female, DOB 02/23/1986.On Wednesday, December 19, a lookout was broadcast for the vehicle. While off duty, DFC. Bradley Boerum observed the Saturn Vue turning onto Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach. DFC. Boerum followed the vehicle until the Crime Suppression Unit was able to arrive in the area. DFC. Mohler subsequently located the vehicle, observed traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on Dares Beach Road at Good Day Market. Both suspects were located in the vehicle. DFC. Childress and his K-9 partner conducted a sniff and was met with a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a controlled dangerous substance.Detective Wayne Wells was able to obtain a confession and responded to an address in Prince Frederick, where several pieces of stolen property was recovered. Both suspects have been charged with the thefts and the illegal drugs."It was the quick response by not just one individual or unit, but the Calvert County Sheriff's Office as a whole that resulted in this case closure," Sheriff Evans stated. "Both civilian and sworn personnel involved should be commended for the actions during this investigation."Police urge citizens to be vigilant for package thefts, especially around the holidays. Keep track of what packages you are expecting, and when you are expecting them. Above all, report anything and everything suspicious.Anyone with any additional information about this case is urged to call Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-2800 ext. 2595, or email at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.