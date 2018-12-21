Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 21, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical, management, and process support to maintain, upgrade, and deploy software and systems configurations for all H-60 variants in support of the Navy and the governments of Denmark, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,392,660 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($70,010,000; 75.68 percent); and the governments of Australia ($15,430,000; 16.68 percent); Denmark ($3,530,000; 3.82 percent); and Saudi Arabia ($3,530,000; 3.82 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0005)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order modification 000105 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00016-16-G-0003) for production and qualification of ten Digital Receiver/Technique Generator Gen2 shipsets for the ALQ-214A(V)4/5 on-board jammer system in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirements. Two system spread benches are also being procured and delivered under this modification. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. FMS funds in the amount $9,835,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001917C0059) for engineering and technical support for the flight test demonstration of an extended range capability in support of the Joint Stand Off Weapon extended range Phase 3b development effort. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Strategic Capabilities Office) funds in the amount of $661,621 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor delivery order N0001919F0273 against a previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0021) in support of the E-6B Mercury aircraft. This order provides for non-recurring engineering for the installation of the Digital Red Switch System (DRSS) kits into the Mission Avionics Systems Trainer (MAST), as well as the procurement of six DRSS kits for the aircraft and one for MAST. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2018, and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,704,807 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to cost-plus-fixed-price delivery order 0027 previously issued against a basic ordering agreement (N0001915G0026). This modification provides for the procurement of additional organic depot and intermediate level repair publications in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, including the structural repair manual and organic depot and intermediate level repair publications. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (79.6 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (11.6 percent); Menlo Park, California (7.3 percent); and Bethpage, New York (1.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,993,664 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00014 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) for the procurement of eight F414-GE-400 install engines for the Navy. In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 56 F414-GE-400-1A install engines; four F414-GE-400 spare engines; two spare engine containers and 12 spare engine modules for the government of Kuwait. These engines power the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madison, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount $290,834,776 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the. Navy ($33,261,704; 11 percent); and the government of Kuwait ($257,573,072; 89 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-18-D-0004) to exercise additional contract line item numbers under Option Year I for the manufacture and delivery of additional quantities of the AN/ARC-210 family of radio equipment in support of Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor not-to-exceed delivery order N0001919F2610 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) for the Navy and Air Force. This order provides for non-recurring engineering for the redesign of the Control Actuation System electronic controller and the requalification of the dimeryl diisocyanate utilized in the AIM-9X Sidewinder Block I/II/II+ missiles. Work will be performed in Santa Clarita, California (48 percent); Rocket Center, West Virginia (33 percent); and Tucson, Arizona (19 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,471,918 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($5,870,000; 50 percent); and the Air Force ($5,870,000; 50 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1012). This modification provides for the performance of studies and analysis related to the MQ-25 unmanned air vehicle engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the program. The work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Theis the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1047) that exercises an option to procure 15 full-rate production Lot 13 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea skimming target base vehicles, 14 for the Navy and one for the Army. The Army procured target vehicle will be used to test and evaluate the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, Limited User Test target system. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona (50 percent); Camden, Arkansas (37 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (6 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (5 percent); Hollister, California (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $46,471,808 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($43,378,169; 93 percent); and the. Army ($3,093,639; 7 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F0033 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-17-D-0007). This delivery order provides for the procurement of eight Mode 5 upgrade kits for the government of Canada; and 265 receiver transmitter upgrade kits (179 for the Navy, 43 for the government of Switzerland and 43 for the government of Kuwait) in support of the F/A-18 series aircraft. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (85 percent); and Austin, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS)funds in the amount of $18,623,000 will be obligated at time of award, $918,176 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award combines purchases for the Navy ($11,739,536; 63 percent); the government of Switzerland ($2,820,112; 15 percent); the government of Kuwait ($2,820,112; 15 percent); and the government of Canada ($1,243,240; 7 percent) under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00086 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-13-C-0004) that exercises an option for the installation of one E-6B Block I/Internet Protocol Bandwidth Expansion Phase 3/Block IA Very Low Frequency Transmit Terminal/Nuclear Planning and Execution System kit. Additionally, this modification provides field support engineering, differences training for one aircraft, software licenses, technology refresh activities, isolation software lab support, and program management oversight in support of E-6B Block I full-rate production contract. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (58 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (42 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement; and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,999,253 will be obligated at time of award, $300,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N0042119F0244 against a previously issued NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract (NNG15SD82B). This order provides for the customization and configuration of the Teamcenter Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system. The Teamcenter PLM system will be a common system used to manage maintenance and repair data across Fleet Readiness Centers. This order also provides for the migration of existing maintenance and repair data that resides within separate standalone systems into the Teamcenter PLM system. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10 percent); North Island, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,671,972 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for non-recurring engineering efforts to include specification and requirements, definition and development, qualification testing, the procurement of three full motion video test articles, verification and validation activities, test support and refurbishment of test articles in support of the H-60 Multi-Mission aircraft. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (90 percent); Norcross, Georgia (4 percent); Poway, California (3 percent); Centennial, Colorado (2 percent); and Greenville, Tennessee (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,582,658 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0025).ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Indiana (N00019-D-0012); and Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N00019-19-D-0013), are each awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to procure up to 18,000 AN/SSQ-125A series sonobuoys. The estimated aggregate ceiling of the contracts is a combined, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. ERAPSCO will perform work in DeLeon Springs, Florida (70 percent); and Columbia City, Indiana (30 percent); while Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order N6833519F0054 against a previously issued General Services Administration, Government Wide Acquisition contract (GS00Q09BGD0030). This order provides a range of knowledge based and information technology support services such as program management, enterprise architecture, emerging capabilities and requirements implementation, life cycle management, operations and maintenance, enterprise data management, service desk, and training in accordance with Department of Defense and U.S. Cyber Command security standards and mandates in support of the joint strike fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (72 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (7 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (5 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (4 percent); Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (3 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3 percent); China Lake, California (3 percent); Point Mugu, California (1 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1 percent); and Hill Air Force Base, Utah (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00131 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification exercises an option for integrated logistics services and site activation support of P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (56 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (37 percent); and Brisbane City, Australia (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $35,971,012 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($32,773,427; 91 percent) and the government of Australia ($3,197,585; 9 percent) under a cooperative engagement agreement. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001919F2522 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0012). This order provides engineering and logistics services as well as associated equipment and material in support of AH-1Z aircraft production and AH-1W, UH-1Y and AH-1Z sustainment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); New River, North Carolina (10 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (10 percent); and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement; and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,549,012 will be obligated at time of award, $4,726,472 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00011 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0020). This modification provides for the Lot 9 full rate production of 500 integrated defensive electronic countermeasures AN/ALE-55 fiber optic towed decoy and associated logistics and engineering technical support for the Navy and the governments of Australia and Kuwait. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (30 percent); Chelmsford Essex, U.K. (22 percent); Rochester, New York (9 percent); Fremont, California (6 percent); San Diego, California (4 percent); Landenburg, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Toledo, Ohio (1 percent); Hopkinton, Massachusetts (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 procurement ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $34,303,092 will be obligated at time of award, $200,529 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchase for the Navy ($23,073,468; 67 percent) and FMS ($11,229,624; 33 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-12-C-0070) that provides sovereign data merge capabilities that ensure the integrity and protection of country unique data of participants that use the Autonomic Logistics Information systems in support of the F-35 program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $12,700,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract for the development, test, and installation of the SureTrak surveillance system in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's SureTrak program office (AIR-5.2). The SureTrak system is a state-of-the-art, fully integrated, multi-sensor, data acquisition and display system used to perform airspace surveillance, waterway clearance, shoreline surveillance, and environmental monitoring functions at several Navy, Air Force and National Aeronautics and Space Administration facilities around the nation, as well as foreign governments. Work will be performed in various locations inside the continental U.S. (CONUS), including Patuxent River, Maryland; Wallops, Virginia; Dahlgren, Virginia; Vandenberg Air Force Base , California; Patrick Air Force Base, California; and Point Mugu, California. Work will also be performed outside CONUS at various locations, including Nigeria, Africa; SaoTome-Prinipe, Africa; Djibouti, Africa; Kenya, Africa; Tunisia, Africa; Congo, Africa; Togo, Africa; and Benin, Africa. Work is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds are being awarded at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0023)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F0030 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-17-D-0003). This delivery order provides for the procurement of 14 AN/APX-117A(V) Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders for the government of Bahrain; 969 AN/APX-123A(V) IFF transponders to include 777 for the Navy, 101 for the Army, two for the Coast Guard, 13 for the government of the U.K., nine for the government of Japan, 12 for the government of Norway, 35 for the government of Saudi Arabia, four for the government of Australia and 16 for the government of the United Arab Emirates; 100 mode 4/5 remote control units for the Navy; 62 IFF mounting trays to include 30 for the Navy, 8 for government of the U.K., 12 for the government of Norway, and 12 for the government of Bahrain; seven mode 4/5 Shop Replaceable Assemblies (SRA) with crypto for the Army, 136 signal processors for the Army; 210 Mode 5 change kits to include 100 for the Navy and 110 for the Army; 100 integrations of Mode 5 change kits for the Navy, 40 receiver/transmitters for the Army, 44 SRA power supplies for the. Army; 211 conversion kits to include 201 for the Army and 10 for the government of Australia; one AN/APX-118A(V) IFF transponder repair for the government of South Korea and four AN/APX-123A(V) IFF transponder repairs for the Navy. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (78 percent); and Austin, Texas (22 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 Special Defense Acquisition Fund; working capital (Defense); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Army); fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2018 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $38,141,300 will be obligated at time of award, $118,601 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Department of Defense ($26,170,660; 69 percent); Army ($4,799,989; 13 percent); Navy ($3,940,577; 10 percent); the government of Saudi Arabia ($1,166,65; 3 percent); the government of the United Arab Emirates ($533,104; 1 percent); the government of the U.K. ($439,443; 1 percent); the government of Norway ($409,272; 1 percent); the government of Japan ($299,871; 1 percent); the government of Australia ($203,056; 1 percent); the government of Bahrain ($174,966; 0.46 percent), and the government of South Korea ($4,197; 0.01 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract for sustainment engineering and logistics services in support of the C/KC-130J for the Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserves, Coast Guard and the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia (66.5 percent); Palmdale, California (18 percent); Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait (2.5 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2.5 percent); Miramar, California (2.5 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2.5 percent); Elizabeth City, North Carolina (2.5 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (2.5 percent), and Greenville, South Carolina (0.5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds are being awarded at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0014)., is being awarded amodification (P00012) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract ( N00019-16-C-0036 ). This modification provides for the procurement of Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation and Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 24 lasers and 26 fiber optic cable assemblies in support of the Air Force and the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $16,306,540 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($10,799,888; 66 percent) and the Navy ($5,506,652; 34 percent). The, is the contracting activity.