Felon Indicted for Allegedly Stealing Firearms from FFL Dealer in St. Mary's

Robert Jacob Eberle. Booking photo.

GREENBELT, Md.

ARREST IN TACKLE BOX ROBBERY: On Saturday, June 13, 2009 Robert Jacob Eberle, Jr., 20 years of age, with no fixed address, turned himself in to St. Mary's County BCI detectives. He was the second suspect sought in the Tackle Box store burglary from June 9th. In addition, during the investigation, it was determined that Eberle had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with a 15 year-old female. He was charged with a 4th degree sex offense, burglary, theft and property destruction over $500. He was incarcerated at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.



WARRANT SERVICE: On Wednesday, July 15, 2009 at 11:55 am, Robert Jacob Eberle, Jr., 20, of Lexington Park was arrested by TFC J. Stern on a Grand Jury Indictment issued by the Circuit Court in Leonardtown on July 13. The original charge was Burglary 2nd Degree with a Firearm. Mr. Eberle was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.



1st DEGREE BURGLARY: On January 31, 2015, Deputy D. Smith responded to a residence located on Carefree Way in Lexington Park, for a reported burglary. The victim indicated his home was burglarized while he and his girlfriend left for a short period of time. The victim reported he saw suspect Robert Jacob Eberle, Jr., age 26, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, near his home when they left. When the victim returned he found the back door had been entered and Eberle was no longer in the area. Cigarettes were missing from the victim's home. Additional deputies located Eberle and the stolen cigarettes were in his possession. Eberle was placed under arrest. Also found on Eberle at the time of his arrest were a pipe, syringe, and spoon used to consume controlled dangerous substances. Eberle also had a warrant for his arrest on the charges of Reckless Endangerment and Property Destruction Over $1,000. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 4th Degree Burglary, and Possession Paraphernalia. CASE #5767-15



ASSAULT, WEAPONS VIOLATION, THEFT: On Monday, September 12, 2016 at 1:59 am, TFC E. Krenik responded to a lookout for a silver Toyota passenger car coming into St. Mary's County from Calvert County. The operator was allegedly involved in an assault in Calvert County and fled the scene. TFC Krenik observed a vehicle matching the description given on southbound Route 4 north of Kingston Creek Road. The vehicle turned onto Kingston Creek Road, and then turned onto Gross Drive. TFC Krenik activated his emergency equipment, and the vehicle stopped at the cul-de-sac at the end of Gross Drive. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran towards a nearby residence. TFC Krenik caught up with the suspect, and a brief struggle ensued. The suspect, identified as Robert Jacob Eberle, 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested. While speaking with Mr. Eberle, TFC Krenik detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety was conducted, and TFC Krenik determined that Mr. Eberle was under the influence of alcohol. A check through NCIC revealed that the tag on the vehicle had been reported stolen. A Ruger P345 BB gun was located in the vehicle. Mr. Eberle was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Handgun in a Vehicle, Second Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, Theft less than $100, DUI, and numerous traffic citations. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.



WARRANT: 7/22/2018 - Robert Jacob Eberle, age 29 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, and Theft by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 36015-18



WARRANT: 10/11/2018 - Robert Jacob Eberle, age 30 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 54546-18



ASSAULT: On October 20, 2018, Cpl. D. Snyder responded the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the reported fight. Investigation determined Robert Jacob Eberle, age 30, with no fixed address, punched another inmate, Antoine Terrell Jones, age 37 of Great Mills. Jones then struck Eberle and the two parties began fighting. Both Jones and Eberle were charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 56267-18

(December 21, 2018)—A federal grand jury has indicted Robert Jacob Eberle, age 30, of Lexington Park, Maryland, on federal charges including theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and being a felon in possession of firearms. The indictment was returned on December 10, 2018. Eberle is detained and is scheduled to have his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on December 28, 2018.The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron.The indictment alleges that on July 21, 2018, Eberle stole 11 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in St. Mary's County, Maryland. The guns included seven 9mm-caliber pistols, two .45-caliber pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, and a .380-caliber pistol. According to the indictment, Eberle had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.If convicted, Eberle faces a maximum sentence of 10 years on each years in prison for each count.An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Ray D. McKenzie, who is prosecuting the case.