Local Government Schedule Changes for Christmas and New Year's Holidays

State Holiday and Maryland State Government Closure for Christmas Eve
Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Monday, December 24, 2018 in observance of Christmas Eve.
"Since this year Christmas falls on Tuesday and is a state holiday, I am also declaring this Christmas Eve as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones," said Governor Hogan. "This is just another way we can show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers."
Under this declaration, December 24, 2018 will be treated like any other state-employee holiday.
MDOT MVA to Close for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Holidays
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and VEIP (vehicle emissions inspection program) stations on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays. Branch offices reopen on Wednesday, December 26.
MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services and 24-hour kiosks are available to complete many customer transactions. Customers may conduct numerous transactions online at mva.maryland.gov.
Calvert County Government Holiday Schedule
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday, and Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1 for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. In addition:
• The three county senior centers will close Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on these days, however participants are provided shelf stable meals in advance.
• County public transportation will close Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25, and will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Public transportation will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, with only the Prince Frederick shuttle, north and south routes, and ADA paratransit in operation. Public transportation will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• Calvert Library locations will close Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25 and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 26 with normal business hours. Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 and remain closed on Tuesday, Jan.1.
• All community centers will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan.1.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24 and reopen with normal hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26. The aquatic center will also close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25. Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will close at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 and reopen with normal hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Monday, Dec. 31 and reopen with normal hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm will remain open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Saturday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 31 through Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• All county convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24 and reopen with normal hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26. All county convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 and reopen with normal operating hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
• The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) will close at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24 and remain closed on Christmas Day. Normal operating hours will resume Wednesday, Dec. 26. The museum and museum store will be open to CMM members only until 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will remain closed on New Year's Day. The museum will reopen with normal hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and normal operating hours will resume Wednesday, Dec. 26. The golf course will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point, and Cove Point Park will close at normal hours on Monday, Dec. 24 and will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26. All recreation parks will maintain normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.
Charles County Government
All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will close at noon.
• VanGO 's last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO will not be operating.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be closed.
• White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Monday, Dec. 31
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• VanGO 's last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) will close at 5 p.m.
• The Charles County Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will close at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO services will not be running.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) is closed.
St. Mary's County Government Holiday Season Schedule
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Wednesday, December 26. Offices will also be closed Monday, December 31 and Tuesday, January 1, 2019 for the New Year's holiday. Offices reopen Wednesday, January 2.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will not operate Tuesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas and Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in observance of New Year's.
St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will operate until 6 p.m. on December 24 and return to normal operations on December 26. The Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on December 24 or 25. Normal SSTAP service resumes on December 26.
Additionally, the six convenience centers will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, December 20 and 21, as well as Monday and Wednesday, December 24 and 26. The early opening will accommodate the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. St. Andrews Landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged at 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
The landfill, six Convenience Centers and STS will operate under normal business hours December 31 and January 2.
The St. Andrew's Landfill and six Convenience Centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites December 26, 2018 through January 31, 2019. Last year, nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees will be mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary's County citizens while supplies last.
All St. Mary's County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas as well as January 1, 2019 for New Year's. All library locations will close at 5 p.m. on December 31
All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas and December 31 and January 1, 2019 for New Year's. No Home Delivered Meals deliveries will be made on these dates.
The St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas. The museums will be open December 31 and January 1, 2019 from noon–4 p.m.