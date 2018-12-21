MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 21, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT/CDS: On December 11, Master Trooper M. Davis was inside the Harris Teeter store located in California when he observed two suspects take items and leave the store without paying for them. He advised them to return inside the store for an investigation. Tpr K. Bauer and Tpr. R. Kaszubski arrived and placed them both in custody. Suspects were identified as, and. A search incident to arrest of Tamara Butler revealed crack cocaine and paraphernalia. Both were arrested and transported to the barrack for processing. Nichelle Butler was charged with Theft $100 To Under $1500-Shoplifting. Tamara Butler also had two active warrants through St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. She was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, Theft $100-$1500 and False Statement to Peace Officer and was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention & Rehabilitation Center. The estimated value of items stolen and recovered was $266. (18-MSP-053843)THEFT/ASSAULT: On December 16, Trooper R. Kaszubski investigated a theft at the Kohl's Department Store in Lexington Park. The unidentified suspect attempted to steal jewelry. When confronted by the loss prevention officer, the suspect shoved the officer and fled from the scene. The stolen item was recovered in the parking lot, by a Kohl's employee. Investigation continues. (18-MSP-054654)Garry Joseph Dixon, 33, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/8/2018 by Tpr M. PoschTerell Devon Swales, 30, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/11/2018 by Tfc B. DiTotoSidney Nashard Gonzales, 25, of Jacksonville, FL arrested on 12/11/2018 by Tfc J. MulhearnNicole Ray Sheckels, 39, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/13/2018 by Tfc A. OylerChristian McFarland Phillips, 35, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/6/2018 by Tfc A. OpirhoryAnthony Wendell Hawkins, 50, of Washington, DC arrested on 12/7/2018 by Tfc A. OpirhoryDavid Smith Foard, 49, of Barstow, arrested on 12/7/2018 by M/Tpr E. EvansChristopher Michael Grant, 44, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/9/2018 by Tfc J. MulhearnDavid Andrew Spears, Jr., 30, of Hollywood, arrested on 12/9/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiRyan Nicholas Cherrico, 28, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/10/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiDakota Neil Garber, 20, of Leonardtown, arrested on 12/10/2018 by Tpr E. RugglesAshten Lorenzo Brown, Sr., 31, of Hughesville, arrested on 12/11/2018 by Tfc M. ManningBrandon Jermine Williams, 29, of Richmond, VA was arrested on 12/6/2018 by Tpr T. Howard for Theft $1500-$25000 and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.Casey Skyy Johnston, 19, of Hollywood, was arrested on 12/16/2018 by Tfc A. Opirhory for FTA - Driving on Suspended License.Joseph Leroy James Perry, 27, of Leonardtown, was arrested on 12/15/2018 by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA - Driving on Suspended License.Morriz John Sagastume Coronado, 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested on 12/15/2018 by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA - Driving on Suspended License.Lenesha Shaa Alexander, 22, of Lexington Park, was arrested on 12/12/2018 by Tfc M. Manning for FTA - Driving on Suspended License.Kayla Amani Moten, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested on 12/12/2018 by Tfc M. Whitman for FTA - Driving without Required License.Danejah Rita George, 25, of Washington, DC was arrested on 12/12/2018 by Tpr E. Ruggles for FTA - Driving on Suspended Out-of-State License.Esther Therese Foster, 23, of Lexington Park, was arrested on 12/15/2018 by Tfc A. Opirhory for FTA - Harassment, Telephone Misuse and Malicious Destruction of Property.Merleen Edith White, 56, of Lexington Park, was arrested on 12/15/2018 by Tpr. M. Posch for FTA - Driving on Suspended License.Joseph Aloysuis Toney, 37, of California, was arrested on 12/15/2018 by Tpr A. PiscopoBann for Illegal Possession of Firearm.Jovan Denise Fenwick, 25, of Great Mills, was arrested on 12/12/2018 by Tfc M. Johnson for FTA - Fail to Comply with Peace Order.Terik Michael Brady, 40, of La Plata, was arrested on 12/12/2018 by Tpr E. Ruggles for FTA - Home Invasion