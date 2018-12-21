MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 21, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY: On 12/11/2018 at 6:15 am, Corporal Esnes responded to the 2400 block of North Solomons Island Rd. in Huntingtown for a reported burglary. The victim reported unknown suspect(s) entered his property and unlawfully entered a camper trailer stealing multiple tools and chainsaws Investigation continues.FALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICER: On 12/11/2018 at 4:31 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 at Nursery Road in Lusby. TFC Davis compared the information obtained from the driver with the MVA check and found the information given was false. Once TFC Davis was able to identify the driver,, he was arrested for giving a false statement to peace officer. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF SUSPECTED HEROIN AND OXYCODONE: On 12/13/2018 at 12:13 pm, Trooper Strong stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Ponds Woods Rd. in Huntingtown for traffic violations. Because of several criminal indicators a K-9 scan was requested. After a positive alert from CCSO K-9 Dexter, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Suspected Heroin residue and suspected Oxycodone were found. The Upper Marlboro man was advised of the recovered suspected CDS and charges are pending upon analysis of the evidence by the MSP Crime Lab. He was issued appropriate traffic charges and released.Thomas R. Rochlinski, 33, of North Beach, arrested on 12/15/2018 @ 12:50 am by TFC W. CostelloMichael A. Gibbons, Jr., 33, of Huntingtown, arrested on 12/15/2018 @ 01:35 am by TFC R. BackusNelson L. Battle, Jr., 34, of La Plata, arrested on 12/16/2018 @ 05:08 pm by TFC J. HarrodRandy M. Jackson, 28, of Lothian, arrested on 12/16/2018 @ 11:57 pm by TFC P. Kaitz