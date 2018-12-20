Callaway Man Shot in His Vehicle in Lex. Park; Crashes; Details Sketchy

LEONARDOWN, Md. (December 20, 2018)—Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington Park Wednesday night in which a 33-year-old Callaway man was shot while inside his vehicle. At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 46500 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park for a reported motor vehicle collision. Police discovered the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.



The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.



At this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, according to police.



The investigation is being continued by the Criminal Investigations Division.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary's County that leads to an arrest or indictment.