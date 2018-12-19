  1. Home
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment of Stanalonis to Circuit Court Bench for St. Mary's Co.

ANNAPOLIS (December 19, 2018)—Governor Larry Hogan on Dec. 12 announced the appointment of Joseph Michael Stanalonis to the St. Mary's County Circuit Court. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees sent by the judicial nominating commissions.

Stanalonis has worked in the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office for his entire legal career, previously serving as District Court Chief and Senior Assistant State's Attorney. He is currently the Deputy State's Attorney, representing Maryland in criminal cases involving robberies, homicide, drug distribution, arson, and both the juvenile and adult drug courts. Mr. Stanalonis holds a B.A. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
