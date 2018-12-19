St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Social Services Advisory Board Cancels December Meeting
The December Social Services Advisory Board meeting has been cancelled due to the Christmas holiday.
Social Services Advisory Board meetings are generally held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 5:30pm in the Board room inside the Joseph D. Carter State Office Building in Leonardtown.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Airport Rules Ordinance
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 6:00PM in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland to consider: Airport Rules Ordinance.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Airport Rules Ordinance. Written comments, questions and suggestions may be submitted on or before January 15, 2019, to:
Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650
OR
CSMC@stmarysmd.com
Copies of the proposed Airport Rules Ordinance are available in the Department of Public Works and Transportation, 44825 St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD, 20619.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Communications Director at (301) 475-4200, ext. *1342.
COMMISSIONERS of ST. MARY'S COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: St. Mary's County Public Ethics Ordinance
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a Public Hearing on January 8, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland to consider proposed revisions to the St. Mary's County Public Ethics Ordinance.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the St. Mary's County Ethics Ordinance.
Written comments, questions and suggestions may be submitted on or before January 15, 2019 to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Copies of the proposed revised Public Ethics Ordinance are available in the County Attorney's Office, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland and at www.co.saint-marys.md.us.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Director at 301-475-4200, extension *1342.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County, Maryland
By: David A. Weiskopf, County Attorney
Funding Utility for Non Profit Entities Now Available
The funding utility for St. Mary's County Non-profit entities for the FY2020 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, is now open.
The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. Those using the utility should read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted on-line.
The application is for agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) status only. The deadline for submission is January 11, 2019. Late submissions will not be allowed. Final adoption of the FY2020 Budget is anticipated to be in May 2019.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the January 11 deadline.
Questions about the utility should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com
Cancelled - Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting for the Town of Leonardtown
The Town of Leonardtown cancelled the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting for Monday, December 17, 2018.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
First Commissioners Public Forum in 2019 to be Held January 8
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will host their first Public Forum of the New Year on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The forum will take place in their meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.
Citizens unable to attend in person, but wishing to voice a concern, may do so on the county's social media platforms. Comments and questions can be posted using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county's Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/StMarysCountyGovernment or Twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov). Time permitting, comments and questions will be read during the forum. Citizens should include their full name and the location in the county in which they live when posting to social media. Social Media comments will become part of the official record.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary's County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Atlantic Broadband Cable and streamed live for online viewing on the at stmarysmd.viebit.com/player_live.php?hash=177caff4-f883-4366-9b67-b47f2b974e96 or on the county's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov/live.
The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, January 13, at 7 p.m. Videos of the Forums are also available for on demand viewing on the county's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov?feature=mhee as well as the St. Mary's County Government TV 95 video on demand site at www.stmarysmd.com/video/.
Individuals wishing to speak at the Public Forum will be allowed up to three (3) minutes to address the Commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five (5) minutes to speak.) Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County can be reached via e-mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by U.S. mail at Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold three additional Public Forums in 2019 on the following dates: April 9, July 9, October 8.
All Public Forums will be held in the commissioners meeting room beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Commissioners and County Staff to Join New and Incumbent Officials at MACo Winter Conference to Chart the Course for the Next Four Years
As Maryland prepares for the 2019 legislative session, over 600 leaders from all levels of the state's public and private sectors prepare to discuss what's next for counties at the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Winter Conference on January 2-4, 2019, in Cambridge, MD.
Sessions will address county priorities like the opioid epidemic, school facility funding and Next Generation 9-1-1 implementation. The theme of the conference, "Charting the Course," encourages attendees to discuss local government policies and practices and what lies ahead for county government. Participants will focus on challenges and best practices in Maryland county services; building relationships with newly elected officials at the county, state, and legislative levels and strategic planning for the coming years.
Every four years, following Maryland's local elections, MACo holds a unique orientation to provide vital education for newly elected county officials. The Newly Elected Officials Orientation will provide a foundation of governance best practices, focusing on local government budgeting and structure, legislative process, and mentoring between veteran and new officials.
Attendees will learn how to enhance their leadership in local government with the nearly 30 educational break-out sessions, general sessions, meetings, and briefings taking place at this 3-day event. Sessions will provide a foundational understanding of county government and the deep policy issues of the moment.
Commissioner President Randy Guy, a member of MACo's Legislative Committee, will moderate a panel on Legislation, Litigation and Legitimacy: Key Legal Issues for the 2019 Session. Commissioners Eric Colvin (1st District), Michael L. Hewitt (2nd District) and John E. O'Connor (3rd District) will attend the conference. County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bridgett and Communications Director Tony Jones will also attend.
"As we get down to the business of serving the people of St. Mary's County, the MACo Winter Conference will provide a number of opportunities to learn from our colleagues from around the State," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "The conference always allows us some great best practices which can be of benefit to the citizens of St. Mary's County."