David Weiskopf Appointed County Attorney for St. Mary's

David Weiskopf. David Weiskopf.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 18, 2018)—The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have appointed David Weiskopf County Attorney.

Weiskopf has served as Acting county Attorney since October 5, 2017. He has been with St. Mary's County Government since July 15, 2008 when he was hired as Deputy County Attorney.

"We are pleased to officially appoint David as our next County Attorney," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "He has served the county admirably for the past year as Acting County Attorney. His knowledge of law and his steadfast counsel has been much appreciated. He richly deserves the appointment."

"I have enjoyed serving as Acting County Attorney for the past year," said Weiskopf. "I am grateful in the confidence the commissioners have shown in me by this appointment and look forward in serving in my new capacity."

Weiskopf's appointment is effective immediately.
