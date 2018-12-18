Historic Sotterley Awarded $30,000 Grant by State

The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), a division of the Maryland Department of Planning (Planning), has awarded ten projects $300,000 in Non-Capital Historic Preservation Grants to Maryland nonprofit organizations and local jurisdictions for FY 2019. One of the projects is based in southern Maryland.
Historic Sotterley, a National Historic Landmark in St. Mary's County, was awarded a $30,000 grant. The organization proposes to conduct archeological survey on the historic property to assess, expand, and update its inventory of archeological resources. The Sotterley property has expanded in size since the last archeological survey, with 52 acres now completely un-inventoried.
"Investing in Maryland's historic communities leads to increased economic activity and tourism, as well as a better quality of life for our citizens," said Governor Larry Hogan. "These grants will help identify and record sites across our state, enhancing and preserving Maryland's rich history for generations to come."
The grants, made available through Maryland General Assembly special funds, support and encourage research, survey, planning, and educational activities involving architectural, archeological, and cultural resources.
The goal of the Non-Capital Grant Program is to identify, document, and preserve buildings, communities, and sites of historical and cultural importance to the State of Maryland.
This year's grant awards range from $6,000 to $55,000. MHT received more than $836,000 in Non-Capital grant requests this year.
The availability of fiscal year 2020 Non-Capital grant funds will be announced in the spring of 2019 on MHT's website ( mht.maryland.gov/grants_noncap.shtml ). Application deadlines and workshop dates will also be found at the same link.
MHT, the State Historic Preservation Office, is an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning. The Trust was formed in 1961 to assist in identifying, studying, evaluating, preserving, protecting and interpreting Maryland's significant prehistoric and historic districts, sites, structures, cultural landscapes, heritage areas, cultural objects and artifacts, as well as less tangible human and community traditions.
For more information about the grant program, contact Heather Barrett, Administrator of Research and Survey at MHT, at 410-697-9536 or heather.barrett@maryland.gov .