Winners of St. Mary's Co. Lions Clubs' 2018 Peace Poster Contest

This year's winners: Seth Sachs, Faith Sampson and Alexys Perdomo; not pictured: Clara Pham. (Photos: St. Mary's County Lions Clubs)
Posted on

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (December 17, 2018)—Winners of the St. Mary's County Lions Clubs' 2018 Peace Poster Contest were announced at an artists' reception, Saturday, November 10. The theme this year was Kindness Matters and the students' posters were to reflect their interpretation of this theme.

The winners are Seth Sachs, 7th Grade, Margaret Brent Middle School; Faith Sampson, 7th Grade, Kings Christian Academy; Alexys Perdomo, 7th Grade, Esperanza Middle School; and Clara Pham, 7th Grade, Little Flower School.

The winning posters from this local competition will be forwarded to the next level of competition where they will compete with students from Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince Georges and St. Mary's Counties, and the District of Columbia.

Also recognized this year, are two Honorable Mention posters by Isabelle Michalski, 7th Grade, Little Flower School, and Leila Floyd, 8thGrade, Esperanza Middle School.

St. Mary's County Lions Clubs worked with several community partners (St. Mary's County Arts Council, Studio R, and Red Chalk Studios in Virginia Beach) to sponsor the contest for all county students ages 11, 12, and 13. The judges this year were Nell Elder (St. Mary's County Arts Council), Todd Burroughs (St. Mary's County Public School Supervisor of Instruction for Fine Arts), Jane Rowe (Opal Gallery), Lions Anne Hodges and Dana Davis.

For more photos of the submitted artwork, visit lexingtonparklionsclub.org/2018/10/30/the-posters-are-in/
