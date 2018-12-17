Conrad Family Donates North End Gallery Bldg. to St. Mary's Co. Arts Council

Pictured from left to right; Laschelle McKay, SMCAC board president; Jeanne Hammett, NEG board president; Nell Elder, SMCAC Executive Director; Paul Conrad; Heidi Kaselemis, SMCAC board member. (Photo: Wednesday Davis)
LEONARDTOWN, Md.—A recent very generous donation by the family of Pete and Judy Conrad to the St. Mary's County Arts Council (SMCAC) will ensure that the cooperative of artists at the North End Gallery will be able to stay at their Leonardtown location for as long as they wish.
Judy Conrad was a founding member of the council and her family is honoring her commitment to the organization by donating the building at 41652 Fenwick Street. The council will maintain the building and ensure that North End Gallery has a home in Leonardtown's Arts and Entertainment District for many years to come.
The Conrad's son, Paul, was present at the gallery for a First Friday unveiling of a beautiful commemorative plaque in his parents honor on November 2nd. The plaque was created by Gallery artist Parran Collery.
North End Gallery was formed in 1986 and consists of up to 35 owner/members.
If you missed the reception be sure to come by and visit the gallery. For shop hours and times visit www.northendgallery.com or call (301) 475-3130.