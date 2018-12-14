MIL Awarded Mission Systems Engineering Support Contract with the U.S. Navy

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. —The MIL Corporation (MIL), a midsized federal government contractor, announced its follow-on contract award with the U.S. Navy to perform Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) engineering and technical services.



The $84.6M contract will support the Ship & Air Integrated Warfare (SAIW) Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at St. Inigoes, Md. through 2024. MIL will provide systems engineering, integration/production support, system-based test and evaluation services, as well as in-service life cycle-based engineering support.



"This is MIL's second successful recompete of the Mission Systems Engineering (MSE) contract, which stands as testament of our outstanding working relationship with our SAIW customer and the performance of MIL's MSE contract management and technical teams," said MIL Senior Vice President Tom Clark. "We are thrilled to continue this work, which ultimately lends a hand in safeguarding our Warfighters while they are out protecting those of us at home."



MIL's efforts will span military and commercial radio communication, weapon, information and computer network, as well as command and control systems. Work will be performed at both the St. Inigoes, Md. Webster Field Annex and the MIL Integration Facility in Lexington Park, Md.