Local Navy Contract Awards

(December 14, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00074 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-14-C-0038), to exercise an option for range engineering, operations and maintenance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Atlantic Test Range, and the Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations Division. Services to be provided include system operations; laboratory and field testing; marine operations and target support; engineering; range sustainability; maintenance, data reduction, and analysis. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 working capital fund (Defense and Navy); and Major Range and Test Facility Base funds in the amount of $35,209,082 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00004 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1037), for long-lead parts and associated support for the full rate production of two Lot 7 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (29 percent); El Segundo, California (29 percent); Melbourne, Florida (14 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (7 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (4 percent); Owego, New York (2 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Edgewood, New York (2 percent); Woodland Hills, California (2 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,885,708 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F2503, against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0029). This delivery order provides for the development and delivery of a provisioning parts database of technical information to include 2D drawings that support all organizational, intermediate and depot levels in support of initial operational capability for the CH-53K program. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,600,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0103) to exercise an option for technical analysis, engineering and integration on V-22 aircraft platform for the Navy, Marine Corps,. Air Force, and the government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anot-to-exceed firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Phase 1 integrated logistics support for 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft in support of the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (85 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (8 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (5.5 percent); China Lake, California (.5 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (.5 percent); and Gulf Port, Mississippi (.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $38,792,947 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code. 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0033)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for lead systems integrator contractor support services to perform engineering, technical and project management for a wide variety of new and existing programs and platforms in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's AIRWorks organization . Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; five offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0026)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0042119F0231 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0001). This order provides for engineering and engine system improvement in support of the F414 engine component improvement program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,817,305 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. 