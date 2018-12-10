Man Stabbed by Acquaintance in Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 10, 2018)—On Saturday, December 8, at approximately 3:35 pm, police responded to the parking lot of the Weis in Lexington Park for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, it was revealed the victim, Zachary M. Sawyer, 28, suffered two stab wounds to his back after an altercation with the suspect, Charles H. Thompson, Jr., 24.



Thompson Jr. fled the scene prior to police arrival.



Sawyer was transported to Prince George's County Hospital via Maryland State Police helicopter, Trooper 7, with non-life threatening injuries.



Investigation revealed Sawyer and Thompson Jr. know each other; this was not a random act of violence. As a result of this incident, there is an active arrest warrant for Charles Thompson Jr. charging him with Assault 1st & 2nd Degree. Attempts to locate Thompson Jr. are on-going.



The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955. Case #18-MSP-053246